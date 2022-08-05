Netcapital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NCPL #Earnings--Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”) (previously OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

Conference Call Information

To access the call, please dial 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 and use the following access code: 860883.

For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be made available on the company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

Investor Contact

800-460-0815



ir@netcapital.com