NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

George Kurian, CEO

September 7, 2022

Presentation: 9:00 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Mike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFO

September 14, 2022

Presentation: 7:30 – 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com after the conference.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact
Chris Drago

NetApp

1 831 900 8889

chris.drago@netapp.com

Investor Contact
Billie Fagenstrom

NetApp

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

