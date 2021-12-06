Nerdy To Participate Virtually At Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will present virtually at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8 at 4:45PM Eastern Standard Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Nerdy

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

