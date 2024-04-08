Home Business Wire NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2024 First Quarter Financial Results
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time the same day.


Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at https://investors.nerdwallet.com/, NerdWallet’s Investor Relations site, where a letter to shareholders will also be posted.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

