Nepsis® Welcomes Veteran Financial Advisor Ed Stober

Stober will provide strategic insights to grow advisor-client relationships, bolster firm’s family office framework

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinancialAdvice—Nepsis, Inc., (“Nepsis®”) a national financial advisor and investment management firm, is strengthening its executive team by welcoming industry veteran Ed Stober as senior wealth advisor. Stober will focus on further integrating the firm’s family office framework and nurturing certified public accountant (CPA) relationships.





In his new role, Stober will oversee and cultivate relationships with clients and advisors. He will collaborate with attorneys and wealth advisors to improve the delivery of services to both potential and current clients. Further, Stober will contribute to the ongoing improvement of advisor training programs, further solidifying Nepsis’ commitment to providing financial clarity.

“Ed joins our team with a wealth of experience in collaborating with CPAs as a financial advisor,” said Nepsis® founder and CEO, Mark Pearson. “His ability and experience in fostering professional connections will elevate our client relationships and contribute significantly to the continued growth of our family office framework.”

With a professional background spanning nearly three decades, Stober has honed his skillset in various financial industry roles. Career highlights include rapidly advancing to a senior director position at Choreo LLC, gaining notable experience as a financial consultant at Charles Schwab, and serving as the director of training and development at Thrivent Financial. In his new capacity at Nepsis®, he will facilitate the onboarding process for new advisors and play a crucial role in sharpening their technical skills. As Nepsis® strives to further integrate its family office framework, Stober’s breadth of knowledge and experience will play a pivotal role in seamlessly bridging the gap between the firm’s advisory and accounting services.

“Nepsis’ commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions really aligns with my view of how things should be done. I’m excited to be a part of a company that shares my values and outlook,” added Stober. “I’m looking forward to advancing our shared vision of providing unparalleled financial support for our clients.”

Stober’s addition follows a year of milestones for the firm, which included the acquisition of full-service accounting firm Sevenich, Butler, Gerlach & Brazil, Ltd late last year. The acquisition was further complemented by several strategic hires and promotions, strengthening the Nepsis® leadership team and supporting the firm’s reimagined family office framework.

For more information on Nepsis®, visit nepsisinc.com

About Nepsis®

Nepsis, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an independent financial advisor and investment management firm founded by Mark Pearson. The team at Nepsis is driven to provide the power of clarity to the individual investor so that they can accomplish their investment and planning goals. Mark Pearson, as the Founder and CEO, shares his knowledge through various channels, including co-hosting the “Invest with Clarity®” podcast, which challenges mainstream advice on money, investing, and the economy. Additionally, the firm conducts retirement planning lectures in Minneapolis and nationwide. Pearson has contributed his insights to national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Wealth Management magazine and Entrepreneur.

Advisory Services offered through Nepsis, Inc.; an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Learn more about Nepsis, Inc. and how to Invest with Clarity® at https://nepsisinc.com/

