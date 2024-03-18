Negosh Announces Several Exciting Updates to Online Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Negosh, a leading online licensing marketplace, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a new version of its platform. With a focus on enhancing user experience and expanding global reach, the updated Negosh platform aims to improve the way licensors and licensees connect for partnership and brand collaboration opportunities.





The highlight of the new and improved site is its redesigned user interface and user experience (UI/UX), aimed at providing a more intuitive and seamless browsing process and connection experience for users. The sleek and modern design will make it easier for licensors and licensees to navigate the platform, discover brand opportunities, and negotiate deals effortlessly.

In addition to the enhanced UI/UX, Negosh is embarking on a journey of global expansion, with plans to launch its beta version in Japan. This expansion marks a milestone for the platform, opening doors to a vast market of potential licensors and licensees in one of the world’s largest economies.

“Bringing the world together has always been the goal for Negosh. With this new design update and Deal Facilitator flow, we aim to allow brands with an international presence to easily enter new markets,” said Ari Zebersky, CEO at Negosh. “With our partnership with Infolens, we are so excited to expand Japanese IP opportunities both inbound and outbound.”

Infolens is a key partner for Negosh, especially in helping connect global brands with the highly sought after Japanese market. Through this partnership, Infolens will be assisting Negosh in bringing unique Japanese IP and licensees into the network, to create greater value for the members on the platform. “We’re excited to team up with Negosh to open doors for licensors and licensees in Japan. It’s more than just business; it’s about connecting cultures and creating new opportunities,” said Hiroshi Yasukawa, CEO of Infolens.

The new site is set to launch on March 18th of this year. For more information about the Negosh platform and its upcoming updates, visit www.negosh.com.

