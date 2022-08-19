NEC Corporation of America Names Gary Lac as Vice President of Solutions

Lac brings two decades of biometric and identity solutions experience to NEC Advanced Recognition Systems

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking and biometric solutions, today announced Gary Lac has joined the company as Vice President of Solutions. Gary brings more than 20 years of biometric and identity solution sales, development and delivery experience to NEC.





“Gary’s experience makes him a great addition as we look toward meeting growing customer demand and simplifying the delivery of our current portfolio of solutions,” said Eugene le Roux, Vice President, International Operations and Domestic Government for NEC’s Digital Services business group. “His vision for product development will be key as NEC expands its footprint in the Digital Services industry with new product launches and partnerships in the near future.”

As Vice President of Solutions, Gary will oversee product standardization with an emphasis on simplifying project deliveries as well as launching new products for NEC’s growing customer base. He will support State & Local Government, NEC National Security Systems (NSS) and Digital Services verticals.

“NEC is transforming the biometric and digital identity industry with world-class technology that is proven and trusted,” said Lac. “As our partners in law enforcement and governments transform to digital-first organizations, I’m excited to develop innovative solutions that will improve society and support our customers in their mission to create safe and secure communities.”

Before joining NEC, Gary led the Solutions Innovation organization at Idemia where he was responsible for digital identity solution development and delivery, face recognition solutions for aviation and border control, contactless fingerprints, and industry benchmark events for emerging technologies. In addition, Gary also led the pre-sales solutions organization for public security where he developed scalable processes and standardized demos that resulted in sustainable growth.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

© 2022 NEC Corporation. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Don Empie



Don.Empie@necam.com.