Neat Delivers Complete Video Device Control with Neat Pulse

Premium support and robust management and monitoring empower today’s hybrid workplace

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neat, the pioneering video company, today introduced Neat Pulse, a comprehensive offering of support and management services that provide businesses easy, efficient and reliable control over all their Neat devices. Built for today’s global hybrid workplace, Neat Pulse includes premium technical support, extended warranty and cloud device management and monitoring that make it easy to configure, maintain and update Neat devices.

As video collaboration technology proliferates across different workspaces and geographies, businesses need advanced functionality to reliably and efficiently deploy and manage those devices. Neat Pulse complements Microsoft Teams Admin Center (TAC) and Zoom Device Management (ZDM) to provide Neat hardware-specific management features and comprehensive control of not only the meeting room software, but also the device.

With Neat Pulse, businesses can maximize their investment with access to premium technical support from Neat experts, so businesses can quickly resolve issues and ensure all Neat meeting spaces are up and running reliably for more productive meetings. Neat Pulse also includes an extended warranty to provide greater peace of mind and a reliable meeting experience.

With advanced cloud management and monitoring capabilities included, Neat Pulse supports scalable, consistent video deployments, giving businesses complete control of all their Neat devices. It offers an incredibly simple yet powerful user interface with unique Neat-specific features to configure, maintain and update Neat devices from anywhere, individually, in groups or all at once. This includes the ability to change Neat firmware settings, apply settings profiles, secure remote control and other functions that are not available via ZDM and TAC for Neat devices. In the future, environmental and room usage data will also be provided through Neat Pulse.

“As businesses deploy more video technology to support their hybrid and dispersed teams, ongoing management can be time-consuming and challenging,” said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. “Neat Pulse works as a complement to Microsoft TAC and ZDM to give our customers the advanced resources they need to easily and efficiently take control of their device deployments.”

Neat Pulse will begin customer field trials now, with general availability in spring 2023. It will be sold exclusively through Neat global Channel Partners.

For more information on Neat Pulse, visit neat.no/pulse.

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost as real as meeting face-to-face. Seamlessly bringing rich and meaningful experiences to people’s work, interactions and lives across any meeting space, Neat devices have crystal-clear audio and video and advanced capabilities supporting an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that, for decades, have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the world’s most recognized video communications brands. For more information about Neat, visit neat.no.

