Nearly 30% of Cloud 100 Leveraging Assets for Social Impact with the Help of Pledge 1%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pledge 1%, a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good, today announces that a growing number of top cloud companies on the Cloud 100 list, a prestigious ranking of top cloud companies made possible by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes, have committed to leveraging their assets for good. Of the 100 companies on the list, nearly 30% are Pledge 1% members, reflecting the growing global push toward ESG and a more engaged business culture.

“The companies on this year’s Cloud 100 list that have partnered with Pledge 1% understand that leveraging their assets for social impact is both the right thing to do – AND the smart thing to do,” said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive and President of Pledge 1%. “They serve as incredible role models for others by demonstrating the impact a company can have when they integrate social impact into their DNA and leverage their assets such as employee time, product, revenue, and/or stock equity to bring their company values to life for the long-term.”

Now more than ever, companies are realizing that they have an important role to play in tackling the toughest challenges of our time. With major shifts happening both on the global and local level, the need for businesses to give back has never been higher, matched only by consumer and employee expectations that companies take action. Increasingly, the companies that commit to supporting their local communities, authentically addressing pressing global social issues, and leveraging frameworks like Pledge 1% to fortify their ESG commitments, are proving to be the most successful.

The Pledge 1% companies on this year’s Cloud 100 list include:

Cloud 100 2022 Ranking Pledge 1% Company Name 3 Canva 7 ServiceTitan 8 TalkDesk 11 Celonis 16 Checkr 20 Snyk 29 Collibra 31 Rubrik 32 Guild Education 34 LaunchDarkly 39 Algolia 43 Automation Anywhere 46 Automattic 47 Workato 53 Mambu 54 Dataminr 61 6Sense 69 Personio 73 ActiveCampaign 81 Arctic Wolf 85 Shippo 86 Kong Inc. 89 Alloy 91 Harness 94 Flutterwave 97 OwnBackup 100 Front

As part of today’s news, Pledge 1% is thrilled to announce that Snyk, a Boston-based cybersecurity company specializing in cloud computing and Pledge 1% member, is the winner of the annual Pledge 1% Impact Award.

Snyk donates approximately $600,000 annually to organizations aligning with its impact mission pillars: Diversifying the developer security talent pipeline, strengthening digital security in the nonprofit and impact sector through freemium and discounted product offerings, sustainability, and supporting local causes and crises. Snyk recently launched its inaugural Snyk Week of Impact, a weeklong global volunteering initiative in seven cities across five countries, offering in-person and virtual volunteer projects aligned with their impact mission pillars. They’ve also launched 1:1 matching grants up to $500 per year for eligible employee donations, and a Volunteer Time Off benefit for employees.

“One of Snyk’s core values is to Care Deeply, which is why last year we launched Snyk Impact to mobilize Snyk’s technology, resources and community to enable a more secure, inclusive and sustainable sector,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “Having our work acknowledged with the Pledge 1% award means a lot to our global community of Snykers, customers, and partners. We look forward to continuing our mission to give back to communities across the world.”

Snyk joins an esteemed group of former Impact Award winners, including Twilio, DocuSign, Slack, Procore, Canva, and Guild Education who creatively leverage their company assets to make an impact, including equity, employee time, product, and/or profit. For example, with the help of Pledge 1%, Twilio, the 2016 Pledge 1% Impact Award winner, has given over $124 million in all-time grants, donations, product credits, and discounts to social impact organizations, empowering 51 million people worldwide. The company has also donated $18 million in funding and over 1,000 volunteer hours to build COVID-19 vaccine equity, helping 324 million people gain access to vaccines and critical public health communications. Canva, the 2020 Pledge 1% Impact Award winner, has provided 250,000 nonprofits with its software and donated over $10 million to fund the GiveDirectly pilot program, a nonprofit that sends money directly to the world’s poorest households via unconditional cash transfers.

With the help of Pledge 1%, the Boardroom Allies, and their portfolio companies, billions of dollars in new philanthropy have been ignited; and leveraging company assets for good has increasingly become the new norm. To learn more about how to join the movement, visit pledge1percent.org.

