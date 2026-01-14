NEACH Appoints Elyssa Morgan as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Partnerships Officer

Morgan, vice president of membership, to assume newly created executive role focused on growth, partnerships and ecosystem engagement

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Elyssa Morgan, currently Vice President of Membership, as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Partnerships Officer, a newly created executive leadership role designed to accelerate the organization’s growth, expand strategic partnerships, and strengthen NEACH’s influence across the payments ecosystem.

In this role, Morgan will lead NEACH’s growth strategy, including membership expansion, sponsorship and non-dues revenue development, and the cultivation of high-impact partnerships with financial institutions, fintechs, technology providers, and ecosystem stakeholders. She will also play a central role in elevating NEACH’s external presence and credibility with industry leaders, sponsors, and partners.

During her tenure at NEACH, Morgan has been instrumental in strengthening member engagement and expanding the organization’s value proposition for financial institutions, corporates, and technology partners. As Vice President of Membership, she led initiatives that modernized the member experience, deepened relationships across the network, and supported sustained membership growth during a period of rapid change in the payments industry.

“Elyssa has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our members, our mission, and the evolving needs of the payments ecosystem,” said Sean Carter, President & CEO, NEACH. “As NEACH continues to evolve, this role is critical to our future. Elyssa brings the strategic mindset, relationship-building skills, and executional excellence needed to expand our impact, diversify revenue, and position NEACH as a convener and catalyst for innovation.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an important moment for NEACH and for the payments industry,” said Morgan. “Our ecosystem is evolving quickly, and NEACH has a unique opportunity to bring together financial institutions, fintechs, regulators, and innovators in meaningful ways. I’m excited to build on our strong foundation, deepen our partnerships, and create new avenues for growth that deliver lasting value for our members and partners.”

In this role, Morgan will partner closely with NEACH’s executive leadership and Board to advance enterprise-wide growth priorities and long-term strategic objectives.

About NEACH

The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions and provides products, services, education, and marketing to increase the acceptance, use, and quality of electronic transactions. For more information or to join NEACH, visit www.neach.org.

