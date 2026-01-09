NCR Voyix Commences Hardware Business Transition With Ennoconn

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced the commencement of the previously disclosed transition of its self-checkout and point-of-sale hardware businesses to an outsourced original design and manufacturing model through its commercial agreement with Ennoconn Corporation, a global technology solutions provider delivering world-class Industrial intelligent IoT, AI and Embedded Technology solutions.

Under the agreement, Ennoconn will design, manufacture, warrant, supply and ship self-checkout and point-of-sale hardware directly to NCR Voyix customers, with NCR Voyix acting as a hardware sales agent coordinating the purchase and delivery of hardware to customers. As a result of the hardware transition, NCR Voyix is expected to record revenue from hardware sales on a net basis, starting in the second quarter of 2026.

“ Ennoconn has been a decades-long supplier of NCR Voyix,” stated James G. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR Voyix. " This transition ensures our customers will maintain access to market-leading hardware technology while allowing us to focus squarely on advancing our platform-led software strategy.”

For more information, visit ncrvoyix.com.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About Ennoconn

Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW) is a global leader in integrated cloud management services, Industrial IoT, and embedded technology. In 2007, Ennoconn became a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, headquartered in New Taipei City. Ennoconn, a global technology solutions provider, delivers world-class Industrial IoT and Embedded Technology, DMS/SI & AI Integration Technology Services into high-growth markets, including Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Financial, and Media & Entertainment. Ennoconn’s Digital Transformation and Ennoconn Solution as a Service ‘ESaas’ strategy integrates and delivers manufacturing systems with emerging technology solutions addressing revolutionary demand in cloud data storage, machine learning / AIoT / ESG / Cloud IoT Integration across all internal design, manufacturing, supply chain platforms, and disciplines.

NCR Voyix Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sarah Jane Schneider

sarahjane.schneider@ncrvoyix.com

Media Relations:

Chad Biele

media.relations@ncrvoyix.com