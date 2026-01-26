NCR Atleos Appoints New Chief Information Officer to Drive Technology Strategy, Digital Transformation and AI-Led Automation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced the appointment of Rohan Pal as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and growth.

“It took intention, time and a thoughtful hiring process to find a CIO with the right expertise—someone who lives our core values and believes in our vision to set the highest standard in self-service financial solutions,” said Tim Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of Atleos. “I am confident Rohan is the right executive to lead our technology team and Atleos forward.”

Pal brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology strategy and digital transformation for global organizations. His expertise spans IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and digital product development—critical areas as Atleos continues to focus on achieving its strategic goals, including service, automation and growth.

Prior to joining Atleos, Pal served as Chief Technology Officer at WillScot, where he spearheaded a reimagination of the company’s technology vision, leveraging artificial intelligence to create operational efficiency and drive commercial excellence. Previously, he was Chief Transformation Officer at ServiceNow, where he worked directly with customers and boards to guide and advise their digital transformation journeys. His career also includes leadership roles in fintech, manufacturing and product transformation at global organizations such as Brinks, Tyco, HD Supply and Home Depot.

Pal holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, a Master’s in Supply Chain Strategy from Georgia Tech, a Master’s in Computer Engineering from St. Mary’s University and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from Trinity University.

“I am joining Atleos at a pivotal time full of opportunity,” said Pal. “Technology is the backbone of innovation, and I look forward to working with our talented team to accelerate digital transformation and deliver solutions that empower our customers and drive growth.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

Media Contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com