NCR Atleos Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss results on Friday, February 27, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

Dial in Number Conf ID Time/Date Conference call 800-267-6316 (Toll-free) 203-518-9783 (Alternate) NATLQ425 8:30 a.m. ET February 27, 2026

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at https://investor.ncratleos.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

To address any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Melanie Skijus at melanie.skijus@ncratleos.com.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

