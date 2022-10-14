<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NCR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

NCR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

 

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

 

 

1883509

 

 

4:30 p.m. Eastern, October 25, 2022

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Investor Contact

Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com

Articoli correlati

MillionaireMatch Launches Developer Program to Reach Win-Win Situation

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for a long-term...
Continua a leggere

EA SPORTS™ NHL® 23 Introduces Women’s Players to Ultimate Team and Makes Players Greater Together, Now Available Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deep Franchise Mode Options, Cross-Platform Matchmaking and Social Features Enhance the Most Customizable Hockey Experience Yet Watch the Launch Trailer...
Continua a leggere

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise

Business Wire Business Wire -
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WoltersKluwer--According...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MillionaireMatch Launches Developer Program to Reach Win-Win Situation

Business Wire