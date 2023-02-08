NCR Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Full Year Revenue Up 10% and Up 13% Constant Currency

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results today for the full year and three months ended December 31, 2022. Full year and fourth quarter results and other recent highlights include:

Delivered strong full year and fourth quarter 2022 results

Full year revenue of $7.8 billion, up 10%; up 13% on a constant currency basis Full year recurring revenue of $4.8 billion, up 16% and up 20% on a constant currency basis

Full year net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $64 million, down 34% Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1,370 million, up 10% and up 16% on a constant currency basis

Full year GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.34, down 41% Full year Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.62, up 2%

Expect 2023 to be another strong year executing strategic initiatives, with improved profitability

Company continues to move forward with previously announced plan to separate into two companies

“Our fourth quarter results represented a good finish to a year where we executed extremely well even with the challenging macroeconomic environment throughout 2022,” said Michael Hayford, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered solid financial performance, made progress on our strategy to NCR becoming a software-led as-a-service company with higher recurring revenue streams, and demonstrated our unwavering commitment to our customers with further increases in our customer satisfaction metrics. We enter 2023 with products winning in the market and positive momentum.”

Hayford continued, “We are making good progress on our plans to separate NCR into two public companies. We continue to believe the separation will unlock significant value for our customers and stockholders.”

In this release, we use certain non-GAAP measures, including presenting certain measures on a constant currency basis. These non-GAAP measures include “free cash flow,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and others with the words “non-GAAP” or “constant currency” in their titles. These non-GAAP measures are listed, described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Effective January 1, 2022, the Company realigned its reportable segments to correspond with changes to its operating model, management structure and organizational responsibilities. Prior periods have been reclassified in order to conform to current period presentation.

Revenue

Fourth quarter revenue of $2,009 million decreased 1% year over year. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter revenue was up 2% year over year. Full year revenue of $7,844 million increased 10% year over year. On a constant currency basis, full year revenue was up 13% year over year. The following tables show revenue for the fourth quarter and full year:

$ in millions Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Increase



(Decrease) % Increase



(Decrease) Constant



Currency Retail $ 575 $ 608 (5 )% (1 )% Hospitality 239 231 3 % 5 % Digital Banking 139 133 5 % 5 % Payments & Network 319 295 8 % 11 % Self-Service Banking 691 707 (2 )% 2 % Other 57 68 (16 )% (14 )% Eliminations (1) (11 ) (8 ) 38 % 38 % Total revenue $ 2,009 $ 2,034 (1 )% 2 % Recurring revenue $ 1,223 $ 1,182 3 % 7 % Recurring revenue % 61 % 58 %

$ in millions FY 2022 FY 2021 % Increase



(Decrease) % Increase



(Decrease) Constant



Currency Retail $ 2,258 $ 2,231 1 % 5 % Hospitality 926 849 9 % 10 % Digital Banking 543 513 6 % 6 % Payments & Network 1,286 675 91 % 96 % Self-Service Banking 2,621 2,617 — % 4 % Other 244 297 (18 )% (14 )% Eliminations (1) (43 ) (26 ) 65 % 65 % Total segment revenue $ 7,835 $ 7,156 9 % 13 % Other adjustment (2) 9 — Total revenue $ 7,844 $ 7,156 10 % 13 % Recurring revenue $ 4,841 $ 4,166 16 % 20 % Recurring revenue % 62 % 58 %

(1) Eliminations include revenues from contracts with customers and the related costs that are reported in the Payments & Network segment as well as in the Retail or Hospitality segments, including merchant acquiring services that are monetized via payments. (2) Other adjustment reflects the revenue attributable to the Company’s operations in Russia for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 that were excluded from management’s measure of revenue due to our announcement to suspend sales to Russia and anticipated orderly wind down of our operations in Russia. The revenue attributable to Russian operations for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021 of $15 million and $48 million, respectively, is included in the respective segments. Refer to section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

Fourth quarter gross margin of $485 million decreased from $503 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate was 24.1%, compared to 24.7% in the prior period. Fourth quarter gross margin (non-GAAP) of $520 million decreased from $549 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate (non-GAAP) was 25.9%, compared to 27.0% in the prior period.

Fourth quarter income from operations of $166 million increased from $123 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter operating income (non-GAAP) of $232 million increased from $215 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $7 million decreased from net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $64 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $380 million increased from $353 million in the prior year period. Foreign currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact on the Adjusted EBITDA comparison of 6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin rate was 18.9%, compared to 17.4% in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter cash provided by operating activities of $202 million decreased from cash provided by operating activities of $270 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter free cash flow was $202 million, compared to free cash flow of $100 million in the prior year period.

Full year 2022 net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $64 million decreased from net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $97 million in the prior year period.

Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1,370 million from $1,244 million in the prior year period.

Full year 2022 cash provided by operating activities was $447 million compared to $1.08 billion in the prior year period. Full year 2022 free cash flow was $164 million compared to $460 million in the prior year period.

2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, we are forecasting:

Revenue – $7.8 billion to $8.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA – $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) – $3.30 – $3.50

– $3.30 – $3.50 Non-GAAP diluted EPS (prior convention) (1) – $2.55 to $2.75

– $2.55 to $2.75 Free cash flow – $400 million to $500 million

For the first quarter of 2023, we are forecasting:

Revenue – $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

Adjusted EBITDA – approximately $300 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) – $0.55 – $0.60

– $0.55 – $0.60 Non-GAAP diluted EPS (prior convention) (1) – $0.35 to $0.40

– $0.35 to $0.40 Free cash flow – $100 million to $200 million

(1) Our Non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation previously included stock-based compensation expense. Beginning in 2023, we will exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation, which in 2022 would have resulted in Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $3.32.

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance, we do not provide a reconciliation of the respective GAAP measures because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the GAAP net income from continuing operations, GAAP cash flow from operating activities and GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily the future impact of special tax items, capital structure transactions, restructuring, pension mark-to-market transactions, acquisitions or divestitures, or other events. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures. Refer to the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Separation Update

On September 15, 2022, NCR announced a plan to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs. The separation is intended to be structured in a tax-free manner. The separation transaction will follow the satisfaction of customary conditions, including effectiveness of appropriate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the completion of audited financial statements. The current target is to complete the separation by the end of 2023.

Should alternative options become available in the future that could deliver superior value to our shareholders than the planned separation, such as a whole or partial company sale of NCR, the Board remains open to considering alternative scenarios.

2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

Cautionary Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “positioning,” “proposed,” “planned,” “objective,” “likely,” “could,” “may,” and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to NCR’s plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our expectations of demand for our solutions and execution, and the impact thereof on our financial results in 2023; NCR’s focus on advancing our strategic growth initiatives and transforming NCR into a software-led as-a-service company with a higher mix of recurring revenue streams; our expectations of NCR’s ability to deliver increased value to customers and stockholders; statements regarding the planned separation of NCR into two separate companies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing and structure of such planned transaction, the future commercial or financial performance of the commerce company or the ATM company following such planned transaction, value creation and ability to innovate and drive growth generally as a result of such transaction, and the expected capital structure of the companies at the time of and following the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of NCR’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors relating to:

Strategy and Technology: transforming our business model; development and introduction of new solutions; competition in the technology industry; integration of acquisitions and management of alliance activities; our multinational operations

Business Operations: domestic and global economic and credit conditions; risks and uncertainties from the payments-related business and industry; disruptions in our data center hosting and public cloud facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities; and climate change

and public facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities; and climate change Data Privacy & Security: impact of data protection, cybersecurity and data privacy including any related issues

Finance and Accounting: our level of indebtedness; the terms governing our indebtedness; incurrence of additional debt or similar liabilities or obligations; access or renewal of financing sources; our cash flow sufficiency to service our indebtedness; interest rate risks; the terms governing our trade receivables facility; the impact of certain changes in control relating to acceleration of our indebtedness, our obligations under other financing arrangements, or required repurchase of our senior unsecured notes; any lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt securities by rating agencies; our pension liabilities; and write down of the value of certain significant assets

Law and Compliance: protection of our intellectual property; changes to our tax rates and additional income tax liabilities; uncertainties regarding regulations, lawsuits and other related matters; and changes to cryptocurrency regulations

Governance: impact of the terms of our Series A Convertible Preferred (“Series A”) Stock relating to voting power, share dilution and market price of our common stock; rights, preferences and privileges of Series A stockholders compared to the rights of our common stockholders; and actions or proposals from stockholders that do not align with our business strategies or the interests of our other stockholders

Planned Separation: an unexpected failure to complete, or unexpected delays in completing, the necessary actions for the planned separation, or to obtain the necessary approvals to complete these actions; that the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the separation may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; costs of implementation of the separation and any changes to the configuration of businesses included in the separation if implemented; the potential inability to access or reduced access to the capital markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit rating downgrade; the potential adverse reactions to the planned separation by customers, suppliers, strategic partners or key personnel and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with such persons and risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the planned separation; the risk that any newly formed entity to house the commerce or ATM business would have no credit rating and may not have access to the capital markets on acceptable terms; unforeseen tax liabilities or changes in tax law; requests or requirements of governmental authorities related to certain existing liabilities; and the ability to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the transaction upon acceptable terms or at all.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the planned separation will be completed in the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the commerce business and ATM business after a separation will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions. Neither can there be any guarantee that shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns. Nor can there be any guarantee that the planned separation will enhance value for shareholders, or that NCR or any of its divisions, or separate commerce and ATM business, will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit rating or financial results. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While NCR reports its results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, in this release NCR also uses the non-GAAP measures listed and described below.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), Gross Margin (non-GAAP), Gross Margin Rate (non-GAAP), Operating Income (non-GAAP), and Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to NCR (non-GAAP). NCR’s non-GAAP diluted EPS, gross margin (non-GAAP), gross margin rate (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), and net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR (non-GAAP) are determined by excluding, as applicable, pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits, as well as other special items, including amortization of acquisition related intangibles and transformation and restructuring activities, from NCR’s GAAP earnings per share, gross margin, gross margin rate, expenses, income from operations, operating margin rate, interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, effective income tax rate and net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR, respectively. Due to the non-operational nature of these pension and other special items, NCR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate year-over-year operating performance. NCR believes these measures are useful for investors because they provide a more complete understanding of NCR’s underlying operational performance, as well as consistency and comparability with NCR’s past reports of financial results. Beginning in 2023, we will exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). NCR determines Adjusted EBITDA for a given period based on its GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR plus interest expense, net; plus income tax expense (benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus stock-based compensation expense; plus other income (expense); plus pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits, and other special items, including amortization of acquisition related intangibles and transformation and restructuring charges, among others. NCR uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage and measure the performance of its business segments. NCR also uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage and determine the effectiveness of its business managers and as a basis for incentive compensation. NCR believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of the Company’s ongoing business operations, including its ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, strategic acquisitions and other investments.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment is calculated based on segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the related component of revenue.

Special Item Related to Russia The war in Eastern Europe and related sanctions imposed on Russia and related actors by the United States and other jurisdictions required us to commence the orderly wind down of our operations in Russia beginning in the first quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, we have ceased operations in Russia and are in process of dissolving our only subsidiary in Russia. As a result, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, our non-GAAP presentation of the measures described above exclude the immaterial impact of our operating results in Russia, as well as the impact of impairments taken to write down the carrying value of assets and liabilities, severance charges, and the assessment of collectability on revenue recognition. We consider this to be a non-recurring special item and management has reviewed the results of its business segments excluding these impacts. We have not adjusted the presentation of the prior year periods due to the immaterial impact of Russia to revenue and income from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Free Cash Flow. NCR defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment, less additions to capitalized software, plus/minus restricted cash settlement activity, plus acquisition-related items, less the impact from the initial sale of trade accounts receivables under the agreement entered into during the third quarter of 2021, and plus pension contributions and pension settlements. NCR’s management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures, which can be used for, among other things, investment in the Company’s existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repayment of the Company’s debt obligations.

