<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

888-820-9413

(Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169

(Local)

4153583

4:30 p.m. Eastern, February 7, 2023

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Adrienne Holland from NCR at 678-516-2228.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Investor Contact
Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com

Articoli correlati

TESSCO Technologies Announces Successful Launch of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System; Reports Preliminary Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Reaffirms Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on February 8 HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Agilysys Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Revenue Rises 26.5% to Record $49.9M

Business Wire Business Wire -
Includes Recurring Revenue of $30.2M and Subscription Revenue Growth of 28.8% Quarter Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1M and GAAP EPS...
Continua a leggere

Onto Innovation Welcomes Stephen D. Kelley to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONTO--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or the “Company”) today announced Stephen D. Kelley has...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TESSCO Technologies Announces Successful Launch of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System; Reports Preliminary Third-Quarter...

Business Wire