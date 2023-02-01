Ncontracts Named Top Workplace USA of 2023

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, has been named a 2023 Top Workplace USA.

Based entirely on employee feedback, companies named to the Top Workplaces are those with an exceptional work environment and foster a people-centered culture that gives employees a voice. Ncontracts is included among some of the nation’s best employers that not only provide great benefits, but also great experiences that unlock employee potential and inspire performance.

Most recently, Ncontracts was recognized by Top Workplaces for Culture Excellence in the areas of Employee Appreciation, DE&I Practices, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development. Last year, the company was named a Top Workplace by The Tennessean for a second consecutive year and featured on Inc. Magazine’s Annual Best Workplaces list. As a result of its team’s work, Ncontracts has been included on the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years.

Ncontracts works to continuously improve the employee experience, everything from adding new benefits and opportunities for career development to initiatives that create a sense of community among a mostly remote workforce of more than 300. In the past 12 months, the company has added three holidays, improved parental leave, doubled its employer-paid life insurance benefits, organized a book club to promote healthy and inclusive conversations, and hosted its inaugural Women and Allies: Journey to Leadership event.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is an honor and testament to our team’s dedication to creating an exceptional workplace culture,” said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. “It is paramount that our employees feel valued both inside and outside of the workplace. As the foundation of our company, our team is essential to supporting continued growth.”

As federal and state regulations evolve and become more complex, Ncontracts recently created a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite. The RPM Suite ties together Ncontracts’ industry-leading solutions for financial institutions, including enterprise risk management, compliance management, third-party vendor risk management, and findings management into one powerhouse suite. Financial institutions can turn their risk data into timely, actionable risk insights to inform strategic decisions.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 4th consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Contacts

