Ncontracts Appoints Melissa Outlaw to Chief Customer Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Outlaw to Chief Customer Officer. Mrs. Outlaw has been with Ncontracts since 2018, serving as the EVP of Client Services.

Leveraging her wealth of client service and operational experience spanning more than 20 years, Mrs. Outlaw leads Ncontracts’ vendor management, implementation and training, support services, contract services, professional services, and success teams. Before joining the company, she served as Vice President of Services at Symplr, a healthcare SaaS credentialing and compliance company, and Vice President of Operations at Kroll Background Screening. In these roles, she helped drive initiatives to enhance client satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and increase revenues and gross margins, all while investing in her teams’ development and success.

“Customers are the heart of everything we do at Ncontracts and the creation of this position cements the customer relationship as a core component of our mission,” said Mrs. Outlaw. “I’m excited to partner with current and future customers in this new role to help them achieve regulatory and compliance excellence throughout their organizations.”

Ncontracts’ integrated risk management and knowledge as a service (KaaS) solutions continue to be in high demand. The platform empowers financial institutions and fintechs with superior cloud technology designed to make it easy to find and leverage industry-leading content developed by a team of seasoned regulatory risk and compliance experts. In addition to being a four-time honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Ncontracts was recently named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list, as well as The Tennessean’s 2022 Top Workplaces for a second year.

Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts, said, “As we experience monumental growth and increased demand for our solutions, it is crucial that we have the very best team in place – and Melissa is a key part of that. She has been instrumental in Ncontracts’ success, helping us eclipse 4,000 clients and earn industry-wide recognition for our work. This promotion is well deserved, and we look forward to her continued leadership.”

Mrs. Outlaw holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from East Tennessee State University.

