Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, is helping to define a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite.

The RPM Suite combines four of Ncontracts’ industry-leading solutions for financial institutions – Nrisk, Ncomply, Nvendor and Nfindings – into one powerhouse suite that expands on the enterprise risk management (ERM) framework by leaning into improvements in efficiency and speed to improve resiliency, responsiveness and growth.

Ncontracts’ latest RPM Suite provides superior ERM solutions designed to help clients navigate uncertainty by transforming data points into timely, actionable insights that inform strategic decision making. Leveraging knowledge as a service (KaaS), these customizable solutions combine software with business intelligence and services to ease the burden of risk and compliance management with comprehensive data for quicker decision-making, greater efficiency, and the foundation for the risk management culture examiners expect.

Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts, said, “Financial institutions need better, more comprehensive risk management tools to successfully respond to digital disruption, economic uncertainty, regulatory change, staffing shortages, and other challenges. Our RPM suite brings knowledge and insights to our clients to create a high-performing system that helps financial institutions efficiently leverage data to drive success.”

With more than 4,000 financial institutions and fintech clients, Ncontracts continues to experience strong growth for its integrated risk management and knowledge as a service (KaaS) solutions. Organizations are empowered with Ncontracts’ superior cloud technology, designed to make it easy to find and leverage industry-leading content developed by a team of seasoned regulatory risk and compliance experts.

