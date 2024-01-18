NC-Based Pinnacle Family Care Uses eClinicalWorks AI Assistant for PRISMA to Improve Efficiency

Providers can accurately review external patient records at the point-of-care using the AI-powered PRISMA search engine

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a small family medicine practice, Pinnacle Family Care struggled to collate and summarize external medical records quickly and seamlessly. They had limited access to visit summaries from hospitals and other organizations using different electronic health records (EHRs). As a result, they spent hours tracking and pulling relevant updates for a single patient’s health information to formulate a comprehensive care plan before the patient’s next visit.





Since implementing PRISMA, Pinnacle Family Care can pull together a timeline view of a patient’s medical history within the eClinicalWorks EHR, even if the patient went to a hospital using a different EHR. However, even with all the information in one place, the provider and staff still had to sift through lengthy records and discharge summaries to find relevant diagnoses and treatment updates to provide accurate continued care.

“Before I had the eClinicalWorks AI assistant for PRISMA, I could see a patient’s discharge summary, but it was pages and pages long and took me a while to review all the information,” said John Ray Jr., M.D., president and CMO of Pinnacle Family Care. “With the AI assistant for PRISMA, I can click on a highlight feature and see a summary of the most relevant information to formulate my care plan. This saves me time on administrative work and allows me to see more patients.”

The AI assistant for PRISMA enables customers to generate highlights of a patient’s medical history from various sources. This integration gives physicians and staff a summary at the point of care to enhance productivity and efficiency, so every patient receives timely and accurate care.

“The healthcare industry produces an enormous amount of data,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Identifying the most relevant information from that much data eats into the time providers could spend with patients. The goal of our AI assistant for PRISMA is to allow providers to find the most relevant information quickly so they can give more patients more accurate and timely care.”

Learn more about PRISMA and the eClinicalWorks AI assistant at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Pinnacle Family Care

Pinnacle Family Care is a single-provider practice located in Fayetteville, NC. The practice offers comprehensive health care to every member of its “family.” It focuses on wellness and prevention to help patients enjoy good health throughout their years. Specific services include home visits, immunizations, prevention and wellness, minor ambulatory procedures, and work, school, and immigration physicals. Learn more at www.pinnaclefamilycare.com, follow us on Facebook, or call (910) 493-6114.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com