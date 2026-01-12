NBCUniversal and Graebel Win Silver in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Action Awards

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBCUniversal (NBCU), in partnership with longtime global mobility partner Graebel Companies, Inc., won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the Talent Mobility category. The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards™ recognize organizations of all sizes and industries that are committed to enhancing employee engagement, fostering a people-centric culture and enhancing productivity through employee feedback.

The award recognizes NBCU’s commitment to improving the relocation experience for its lump sum mobile employees. NBCU, which relocates hundreds of employees annually to support its global operations and rapid growth of its Universal Destinations & Experiences division, identified an opportunity to evolve its lump sum relocation policy — preserving the flexibility valued by early-career hires while strengthening the guidance and support provided. NBCU turned to Graebel to serve as a strategic partner in co-designing solutions to improve the lump sum experience, specifically by enhancing Graebel’s CitySwitcher® digital move planning tool. By leveraging direct feedback from one-to-one interviews with NBCU employees, along with trends from more than 50,000 lump sum recipients across Graebel’s global client base, the teams designed a more guided, personalized relocation experience that connects employees with vetted suppliers, educational resources and expert support — reducing stress, increasing platform adoption, and positioning NBCU as an employer of choice.

“NBCU set a clear vision for a more supportive, tailored relocation experience and we were honored to help bring it to life,” said Ron Dunlap, CEO and President of Graebel. “Their leadership and feedback helped shape enhancements to CitySwitcher, ensuring employees receive educational resources and trusted support at every step. This Silver award celebrates NBCU’s commitment to their people — and the results that come from true partnership.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on initiatives, measurable impact, key metrics, employee testimonials and organizational impact stories.

“The Excellence in Action Awards honor organizations that have made extraordinary commitments to elevating their people. These winning programs demonstrate how thoughtful design, intentional culture-building and authentic employee engagement can transform the workplace experience. Each honoree represents a powerful example of what it means to put people at the center of business success,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

The NBCU and Graebel win was announced on December 10, 2025; all winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/. Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence Conference in February 2026.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global workforce mobility solutions for some of the most recognizable brands in the world and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has innovated and grown to deliver excellent relocation service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on people-first mobility. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; maximize return on mobility programs; and create exceptional experiences that make global talent mobility more humane and as seamless as possible. As a full-service relocation management company (RMC), Graebel addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

