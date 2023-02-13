<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Navy Selects CAES for SEWIP Block 2 Support

CAES to Provide Support to the Program Covering Spares, Engineering Services, and Repair for Antenna Array Panel Assemblies

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RFCAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, has been awarded an IDIQ contract with value to $38.5M over a five-year period from the U.S. Navy for spares, engineering services, and repairs on antenna array panel assemblies to support the SEWIP Block 2 program.


The contract was awarded on a sole source basis. Work will be performed at CAES’ Lansdale, Pennsylvania, site and is expected to be complete by February 2028.

“CAES has a history of performance on critical programs that help our military keep pace as needs evolve,” said Dr. Rob Smith, Senior Vice President and Division General Manager, CAES. “Our extensive knowledge of electronic warfare systems and flawless execution makes us a trusted partner of choice. We’re honored to support the Navy as it continues to implement and maintain essential programs.”

For over 40 years, CAES has remained one of the premier suppliers of advanced electronic systems, helping to support warfighters in the changing electronic warfare landscape. CAES has supported the SEWIP Block 2 program over the past 10 years, providing antenna array panel assemblies and spares to continue to improve passive electronic counter surveillance capabilities.

The SEWIP program has upgraded existing AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare systems. Block 2 has added new defensive technologies and functional capabilities to electronic warfare systems, including improved electronic support receivers and combat system interfaces. These capabilities have allowed the Navy to better detect threats and provide greater situational awareness.

CAES is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced electronics and mission systems for defense and commercial use. CAES enables customers to fully exploit the electromagnetic spectrum by combining our decades of experience with electronic warfare systems and advanced technology. For more information about CAES’s electronic warfare capabilities, visit our website here.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As a leading provider of advanced RF technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea and in the air, CAES’ extensive experience in the RF market and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

Contacts

Alaina Monismith

CAES

alaina.monismith@caes.com

