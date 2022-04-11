Navy Federal Credit Union Recognized on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#25thAnniversary–Today, Navy Federal Credit Union was named for the 11th year in a row as a FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For,” remaining the only credit union to be named on this annual list.





“It’s a tremendous honor to be continuously recognized by our employees for the cumulative work-life experience we’ve created on our campuses, in our branches and remotely at home around the world,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “Our commitment to world-class member service starts with an investment in our workforce and making sure our team has the tools and resources to build fulfilling careers that enrich their lives.”

Fortune’s rankings are based strictly on employees’ feedback. Since the pandemic, there has been a change in response – with 60% of each company’s score based on confidential employee feedback and the remaining 40% based on the programs each company said they created to support their employees and communities through the resilience of the pandemic.

96% of employees consider the employee benefits offered to be special and unique.

95% of Navy Federal employees are proud to tell others where they work.

94% of employees feel good about the ways Navy Federal contributes to the community.

91% of employees feel treated as an equal employee, regardless of position level.

“We’re proud of our team and their dedication to outstanding service,” said Britton Bloch, vice president of talent acquisition strategy and recruiting of Navy Federal. “We believe when employees feel valued and taken care of well, they experience more joy at work and are highly engaged in serving our Members and our Mission.”

In addition to the FORTUNE 100 selection, Navy Federal is regularly recognized for its quality work environment that allows employees to develop professionally through various offered trainings while prioritizing our members and our mission. The credit union ranked #16 on the Best Work Places in Financial Services & Insurance list, #46 on the Best Workplace for Millennials list, #25 on the Best Workplace for Women list, and #73 on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list in 2021.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer. Navy Federal values and celebrates diversity in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

