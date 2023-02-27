Navitus Health Solutions Engages Amazon Web Services to Further Digital Transformation

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navitus Health Solutions announced today it has engaged Amazon Web Services (AWS) to design, develop and deploy a new cloud-based technical foundation to streamline operations and enable new capabilities that will enhance customer experiences.

“ Navitus’ continued growth is reflective of the market placing value in our pass-through model of pharmacy benefits management,” said Ken Goodnight, Navitus Chief Transformation Officer. “ In parallel, we are progressing a digital transformation that will position Navitus to meet stakeholder needs more flexibly. Our teams have momentum toward the modernization and modularization of 40% of core applications by year end. The cloud-based capabilities that our AWS partners are enabling will serve as a foundation for tools that will empower plan sponsors and health plans to dynamically engage with the pharmacy benefit service offerings Navitus provides. For our members, this work will improve multi-channel experiences reflective of how they prefer to interact with us.”

To begin its digital transformation, Navitus and AWS established a shared vision of a technical end-state capable of meeting present and anticipated stakeholder needs. With the support of the AWS Digital Innovation Program and the AWS Professional Services Organization, the intended platform will facilitate Navitus’ continued commitment to 100% transparency, position for intelligent and adaptive pharmacy benefit configurations, and empower client and member end users with simple, intuitive experiences.

“ We are excited by the potential created through the creative application of AWS products and services,” said Dave Lavanty, Vice President of Professional Services for the Americas at AWS. “ It’s been a pleasure working with this Navitus team who, from the start, put their customers and members at the center of their transformation efforts.”

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them.

We proudly serve 9 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables our clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes.

To learn more about Navitus, visit www.navitus.com.

