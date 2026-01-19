Navitus Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification confirms Navitus continues to meet rigorous, independently validated standards for cybersecurity and data protection

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus, the nation’s first and largest transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced it has earned HITRUST r2 Certification for cybersecurity and information protection. This is the third consecutive time Navitus has achieved HITRUST certification, following its initial certification in 2023.

HITRUST Certification provides independent validation that Navitus has implemented strong, effective controls aligned with leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks to protect sensitive information and manage information risk across its pharmacy claims processing platform.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, the r2 Certification reflects a comprehensive evaluation that includes independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance and continuous oversight informed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. This approach helps ensure that Navitus remains aligned with evolving threat intelligence and widely recognized standards such as NIST, ISO and OWASP.

“Our clients rely on us to manage pharmacy benefits responsibly and to protect the data that enables those services,” said Darryl Munden, Chief Operating Officer at Navitus Health Solutions. “Earning HITRUST r2 Certification strengthens our long-standing record of independent validation, which also includes NCQA accreditation of Utilization Management, NCQA Health Information Product-Pharmacy Benefit certification and URAC accreditation for Pharmacy Benefit Management. Together, these demonstrate the high standard we hold ourselves to.”

“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Navitus’ commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “This achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”

About Navitus

Navitus remains the nation’s first transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). It uniquely brings clarity to drug pricing and takes costs out of the drug supply chain. Unlike traditional PBMs that generate profit by retaining an undisclosed portion of rebates and discounts negotiated with drug manufacturers and pharmacies, Navitus passes along the complete savings to clients, enabling them to make medication more affordable for their members. The Navitus PBM was established more than 20 years ago by Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, a pioneering pharmacy solutions company. The organization delivers a range of services through portfolio brands including Navitus, Lumicera and Archimedes. Owned by SSM Health and Costco, Navitus Health Solutions serves over 18 million lives across 800 clients including employers, unions, government plans, payers and health systems. For more information, please visit www.navitus.com.

