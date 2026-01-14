National Tiles Transforms Its Business With a Unified Data Foundation From Domo and Snowflake

A modern data architecture built on Domo and Snowflake positions National Tiles for AI-driven operations and smarter, faster customer experiences

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DOMO #AI--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the AI and Data Products Platform provider, today announced that National Tiles, one of Australia’s leading tile, stone, and timber retailers, has deployed Domo alongside Snowflake to build a trusted, scalable data foundation for its Australian operations that now empowers more than 500 employees with real-time insights, streamlined workflows, and an AI-ready analytics environment.

For a rapidly growing retail business operating across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania, the company’s data needs had outpaced legacy processes. Disconnected systems, duplicated data preparation work, and siloed reporting created operational friction and made it increasingly difficult to scale analytics across the business.

“National Tiles has been on a significant growth curve for a number of years, and we desperately needed to bring something cohesive together,” said Brian Smith, general manager of transformation at National Tiles. “Snowflake already had a relationship with Domo, and bringing the two together to optimize the combined solution was particularly easy.”

A Unified Architecture That Puts Trusted Data at the Center

To modernize its data operations, National Tiles worked with Domo and Snowflake to design a single, governed data architecture in which Snowflake serves as the secure data foundation and Domo acts as the business engagement layer for analytics, dashboards, workflows, and custom-built data applications.

The result is a unified environment that:

Eliminates redundant data preparation work

Provides governed, consistent data for every team

Scales analytics across hundreds of employees

Lays the groundwork for AI-driven decision-making

“What National Tiles has achieved is what every modern retailer is aiming for: a single, governed data foundation that empowers every employee to act with confidence,” said Matt Mecham, Chief Customer Officer at Domo. “By pairing Snowflake’s secure data environment with Domo’s AI-ready engagement layer, they’ve transformed siloed information into a unified system of action. Their team is now scaling faster, innovating faster, and serving customers faster.”

Scaling Innovation with 50+ Custom Apps Built in Domo

Since consolidating on Domo and Snowflake, National Tiles has expanded its Domo user base from 60 to more than 500 employees and deployed over 50 custom business applications built in Domo’s App Studio. These include operational, safety, and compliance apps that have removed manual effort and accelerated frontline decision-making.

Examples include:

Forklift Safety App : Daily safety checks across 150+ forklifts now feed directly into Domo dashboards, with failed checks automatically triggering service orders.

: Daily safety checks across 150+ forklifts now directly into Domo dashboards, with failed checks automatically triggering service orders. Dangerous Goods Compliance App: Documentation for regulated freight is now generated automatically through Domo Workflows, tightening compliance and improving efficiency.

“National Tiles’ success story is a testament to how Snowflake and Domo together can empower businesses to scale their operations, streamline workflows, and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Glenn McPherson, Regional VP Australia, Snowflake. “We’re excited to see how they continue to innovate and grow with this modern data foundation.”

Preparing for an AI-Powered Retail Future

With a trusted data foundation now in place, National Tiles is actively exploring AI-driven use cases, including predictive inventory allocation that uses AI to balance urgency, demand, and delivery timing across its national network.

To learn more about National Tiles' use of Domo and Snowflake, visit: https://www.domo.com/customers/national-tiles

