National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) Expert to Provide Keynote Address on Intimate Partner Violence in the Digital Age and Strategies to Prevent Abuse at M3AAWG 56th Meeting

Erica Olsen, safety net project director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), will address attendees on Oct. 11, 2022 at the 56th general meeting of the Messaging Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG).

Olsen’s keynote address will address rampant domestic violence, stalking and sexual abuse, often furthered by technology. Technology-facilitated abuse can include harassment, monitoring, tracking, isolation and financial abuse, and understanding how technology is misused is crucial to helping victims. The talk will include how abusers misuse technology and data and strategies technology companies can use to minimize technology facilitated abuse while also supporting victims’ use of technology. NNEDV offers additional tips and information on technology safety at www.TechSafety.org and on its social channels including Twitter and Facebook.

Since joining NNEDV in 2007, Olsen has advocated on behalf of survivors of gender-based violence by educating and advocating victim service providers, policymakers, and technology companies on issues of technology abuse, privacy, and victim safety. She has provided trainings, technical assistance and consultation to technologists, attorneys, law enforcement officials, victim advocates, and other practitioners in the United States and internationally to improve victim safety and privacy. Her prior experience includes work at the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. She holds a masters in social work from SUNY Albany and a certificate in nonprofit management from the Center for Women in Civil Society.

“M3AAWG members have worked for years to fight all kinds of online abuse and to protect users, data and devices. We hope that the industry guidance, best practices and support of many industry standards and efforts that we provide will support and assist the National Network to End Domestic Violence and similar efforts. NNEDV’s work is crucial to helping survivors and those working with them to understand the use of technology in abuse,” said M3AAWG Executive Director Amy Cadigan.

Based on its mission to fight online abuse, M3AAWG has worked on a number of issues related to protecting users online, and in 2021 recognized the Coalition Against Stalkerware with its J.D. Falk award.

During the M3AAWG member meeting, Dave Piscitello, partner at Interisle Consulting Group LLC, also will present findings and recommendations from two recent studies of phishing and malware. Data from three million phishing reports, as well as analysis and recommendations about two and a half million records of malware will be shared.

Additional sessions will address IP6 deployment, deprecation of older versions of TLS, DKIM, identifying spoofed DDoS traffic, stopping unwanted calls, DMARC and domain name issues. Information can be found at

https://www.m3aawg.org/upcoming-meetings and on Twitter (@M3AAWG), LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About M3AAWG

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration, and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

