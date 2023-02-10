National CineMedia Announces The Creative Ladder as Official Charity Partner of the 2023 Cannes Lions Young Lions Competition

FCB New York Joins NCM’s Noovie® Studios as Young Lions Content Production Partner

Young Lions Judges Announced

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National CineMedia (NCM®), the U.S. Representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the largest cinema advertising network, announces The Creative Ladder, a nonprofit dedicated to making creative careers more accessible and inclusive for young people, as the official charity partner for the 2023 Young Lions Competition.

The Creative Ladder is featured in the 2023 U.S. Young Lions brief, with competitions open to young professionals aged 30 and under in the following categories: Film, Digital, Media, PR and Print. The winning teams will represent the country as Team USA at the live global competitions during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity held in Cannes, France from June 19-23, 2023.

The Creative Ladder Co-founder Ryan Reynolds said, “It’s hard to imagine anything more valuable and energizing for a relatively new nonprofit like The Creative Ladder than having hundreds of America’s most creative minds brainstorming ideas to spread the word about what we’re building. I cannot wait to see the ideas the Young Lions competitors come up with. It’s so rewarding to know that today’s rising creatives will be helping us reach and inspire the next generation of talent. What an incredible example of lifting as you climb.”

Entrants in the Young Lions Competition will create an advertisement or communications strategy that can be implemented by The Creative Ladder. Participants will be tasked with helping the nonprofit address the awareness gap surrounding creative careers. According to an industry survey by The Creative Ladder, 75% of creative professionals—and 78% of nonwhite creative professionals—say they didn’t know their current careers existed when they graduated high school. That lack of awareness can delay the launch of a career by years, and it especially hurts those who come from backgrounds that haven’t been well represented in creative industries, such as people of color, immigrants, disabled people, and those from low-income households.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to have the incredibly talented Young Lions entrants develop ways to represent and share the impact we’re making,” said Dionna Dorsey Calloway, Co-founder & CEO, The Creative Ladder. “Knowing we’re able to participate in providing fresh talent with the chance to creatively challenge themselves and be globally celebrated, while directly supporting our nonprofit’s mission to connect, inspire, and elevate an inclusive new generation of creative industry leaders, is beyond exciting.”

This year, the Young Lions Competition has been reimagined by both NCM and Cannes Lions to increase engagement, community and inclusivity for the young creatives participating. Last month, NCM launched Represent!, its first ever campaign to support Young Lions, encouraging today’s rising stars to showcase their talents. Selecting The Creative Ladder as the 2023 featured charity aligns with NCM’s business and impact goals and links its prestigious role with Cannes to the young, diverse, 18–34-year-old audience that attends the movies every week.

NCM will be donating in-cinema national media to support Represent! across its network of theaters – AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Harkins and 50+ additional affiliates. In addition, for the first time, NCM is partnering with FCB New York to co-produce creative content with Noovie Studios, NCM’s in-house creative group. The video will feature the Young Lions competitors, judges, and Team USA, comprised of the 2023 winners across the Film, Digital, Media, PR and Print competitions.

“FCB is thrilled to partner with NCM and Cannes Lions. Together we hope to create a story that is compelling, informative and inspiring, not just to this year’s participants, but to future Young Lions as well. Really looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and bringing it to NCM’s Noovie pre-show on the big screen,” said Michael Aimette, Co-Chief Creative Officer, FCB New York.

The 60-90 second spot will air in movie theaters across the country in June. The spot serves to make Young Lions participants famous on the big screen, promoting and celebrating all their efforts in advance of Team USA’s journey to Cannes, France for the global Young Lions Competition.

“NCM is more than just a media partner for cinema advertising, we are a creative media company,” shares Amy Tunick, Chief Marketing Officer, National CineMedia. “We love the opportunity to feature the Young Lions winners on NCM’s big screens. They are the newest creatives working at the intersection of storytelling and advertising, and this is exactly whom we want to champion.”

In line with NCM’s strategy to elevate and advance the value of the Young Lions Competition, they expanded and diversified the Young Lions judges with senior agency and brand leaders across the industry. The 2023 Judges include:

FILM

DaLeyna Adkinson, Director, Marketing – Brand Heat & Culture, PUMA

Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch

Rob Baiocco, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer, The BAM Connection

Mike Benson, President & Chief Marketing Officer, CBS

Spencer Campbell, Creative Director, Pereira O’Dell

Joao Coutinho, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Atlantic New York

Therese Jonsson, Creative Director, Pereira O’Dell

Matt Kappler, Creative Director, Pereira O’Dell

Josh Kovolenko, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Discovery, Animal Planet, Science Channel

Rob Lenois, Chief Creative Officer, VaynerMedia

Andrea Nordgren, Director, Producer & Founder, Heroine Films

Brad Roth, Partner & President, Studios, Known

Russell Wager, Vice President, Marketing, Kia

DIGITAL

Jenny Awasano, Senior Vice President, Creative, Digitas

Kiser Barnes, Head of Design, Digitas

Carmen Brown, Director of Media Investment, Meta

David Cuccinello, Executive Creative Director, BBDO New York

LaRonda Davis, Senior Vice President/Creative, Publicis New York

Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer, Mother NY

Craig Elimeliah, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R

Nicola Grant, Senior Vice President, Consumer Marketing, Mastercard

Ari Halper, Global Head of Creative Excellence, R/GA

Oliver Joyce, Global Chief Transformation Officer, Mindshare

Seth Kelly, Senior Vice President, Content Creative Director, FCB New York

Ricki Maybruch, Associate Director, WebMD

Danielle Parkes, Head of Business Development, Deloitte Digital

Emily Portnoy, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann New York

Mark Snow, Group Creative Director, Copywriter, Digitas

Josh Spanier, Vice President, Marketing, Google

Kellie Streat, Advertising & Brand Partnerships Director, UPS

Shanna Weinblatt, Vice President, Innovation, Beauty Tech, & the Metaverse, Coty

MEDIA

Dimas Adiwiyoto, Senior Vice President, Group Account Director, FCB New York

Jennifer Ball, Senior Vice President, Marketing, BBC Studios

Pele Cortizo-Burgess, Chief Culture & Inclusion Officer, Initiative

Riley Eckert, Head of Premium Video, Amazon XCM

Brad Feinberg, Vice President, Media & Consumer Engagement, Molson Coors

Mason Franklin, Executive Vice President, Managing Partner, Strategy, UM

Paul Furia, Head of Content & Creative Packaging, Media by Mother

Rebecca Kaplan Haase, Vice President & General Manager, States, POLITICO

Lauren Levitt, Managing Partner, Strategy, UM

Lynn Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Mediabrands & UM

Neil Sawhney, Director of Media (West), Pereira O’Dell

Aaron Sanchez, Creative Director, LinkedIn Creative Studio

Lindsey Seyman, President, Fancy

Laurel Stark Akman, Group Creative Director, Electronic Arts

Myia Thompkins, US Chief Strategy Officer, UM

Ben Winkler, Senior Vice President, Agency Strategy, TripleLift

PR

Kirsten Avila, Senior Associate, Acquisition Marketing, Away

Suzanne Ayello, Partner, Grey

Julie Bowerman, Chief Marketing Officer, Kellogg’s

Craig Buchholz, Chief Creative Officer, General Motors

Mary Kate Callen, Vice President, Audience Impact & Intelligence, Paramount Advertising

Madeline Chadwick, Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Papa Johns

Taryn Crouthers, Chief Operating Officer, ATTN:

Nina Devlin, Chief Communications Officer, Vertex

Jason Farkas, Partner, Brunswick Group

Alicia Francis, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Weber Shandwick

Krupa Hemraj, Senior Brand Manager, Frida

Amanda Henry, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Therabody

Tony Lederer, Chief Strategy Officer, The&Partnership

Justin Mayer, General Manager of Hess Toy Truck, Hess Corporation

Molly McKenna, Senior Director, Global Brand Communications, McDonald’s

Nicki Petrosini, Senior Director of Partnerships, (RED)

Tim Robinson, Senior Vice President, Consumer Markets, Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Beth Roden, Senior Vice President & Head of Communications, Bayer US

Marianne Stefanowicz, Chief Community & Communications Officer, Mother USA

Lewis Williams, Executive Vice President, Client Experience, Weber Shandwick

PRINT

Perle Arteta, Creative Director, VMLY&R

Heather Berko, Director of Brand Marketing, Zocdoc

Chris Cannon, Creative Director, Terry & Sandy

Candace Faircloth, Associate Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Mark Feldstein, Partner & President, Studios, Known

Abel Gachou, Manager, Brand Marketing & Integration, Audi of America

Seth Gaffney, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Preacher

Evelyn Harper, Copywriter, TBWA\Chiat\Day

Han Lin, Group Executive Design Director, R/GA

Thomas Mori, Creative Director, FCB New York

Jennifer Murillo, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Discover

Marco Pupo, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Atlantic New York

Christopher Serven, Copywriter, We Believers

The sponsors of the Young Lions Competition include: Pereira O’Dell (Film), Digitas (Digital), UM (Media), Weber Shandwick (PR), and NCM (Print).

For more information about the Cannes Lions Young Lions Competition, go to: https://canneslions.ncm.com/young-lions

