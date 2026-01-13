Nathan Simington Joins Ericsson Federal as New Director of Policy & Strategy

Simington brings extensive experience leading regulatory initiatives on technological policy for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

With expertise in spectrum sharing and broadband strategies, Simington develops policy insights on emerging technologies.

As Director of Policy & Strategy, Simington will advance U.S. national security through tech integration, government partnerships, and telecom innovation.

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (Ericsson Federal) is proud to announce the appointment of Nathan Simington as Director of Policy & Strategy. Simington brings exceptional expertise and leadership that will strengthen Ericsson Federal’s position in the U.S. Government (USG) and Department of War (DoW) telecommunications and technology sectors.

“I am honored to join Ericsson Federal as Director of Policy & Strategy to help accelerate the integration of 5G and emerging 6G networks for the U.S. government and DoW. Our mission is to drive U.S. network superiority by ensuring government networks scale with the adoption of commercial technology. I look forward to shaping policies that advance our national security and build a resilient communications future,” said Nathan Simington, Director of Policy & Strategy of Ericsson Federal.

“As we confront a dual imperative: scale our government 5G networks to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge commercial advancements, while simultaneously shaping policies that secure decisive network superiority, Ericsson Federal is at the forefront of telecom innovation. Only through this alignment can we effectively counter our adversaries, and Nathan Simington’s expertise strengthens our mission to build solutions that fortify the future of network security and national security,” said Christopher Ling, CEO of Ericsson Federal.

Nathan Simington joins Ericsson Federal after serving as Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner from 2020–2025, where he led key regulatory initiatives in satellite, wireless, broadcast, telephony, and radar, shaping policies at the intersection of national security and innovation. Before the FCC, Simington was Senior Advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), leading efforts on spectrum sharing, broadband, and access expansion.

At Ericsson Federal, Simington will lead strategic initiatives to integrate advanced telecommunications technologies such as 5G and emerging 6G into the national security frameworks of the USG. His work will focus on exploring policy implications of cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry-wide collaboration, and shaping the future of secure communications at both domestic and global scales. His endeavors will build on Ericsson Federal’s commitment to secure, innovative, and robust communications systems for critical mission needs.

Ericsson Federal is a network technology leader purpose-built to rapidly deliver secure, high-performance 5G and 6G commercial technologies that integrate mission-focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to meet the U.S. Government’s most critical needs. Concentrating on national security, homeland, and defense, Ericsson Federal leverages a secure U.S. supply chain, including the global 5G leader Ericsson and its USA 5G Smart Factory, to provide resilient, open RAN-ready infrastructure that accelerates digital modernization. By adapting Ericsson’s globally proven commercial innovations, Ericsson Federal ensures that U.S. Government operations benefit from low latency, massive connectivity, and intelligence-driven communications essential for military and national security success.

