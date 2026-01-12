Natera to Scale AI Foundation Models in Precision Medicine with NVIDIA

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing and precision medicine, today announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of Natera’s multimodal AI foundation model platform and expand applications across precision medicine.

Under the collaboration, Natera will integrate its unique longitudinal and multi-time point in vivo datasets and proprietary machine learning models with NVIDIA’s high-performance computing platforms, accelerated libraries, and AI frameworks. Together, the companies aim to establish the computational infrastructure required to train and deploy large scale AI models on complex medical datasets, enabling more precise diagnostics, deeper biological insight, and new tools to support personalized therapeutic decisions.

Natera’s AI solutions, anchored by one of the largest multimodal, longitudinal oncology datasets in the world, are designed to address some of the most complex challenges in oncology. Recent data highlight strong performance in AI-driven immunotherapy response prediction and neoantigen prediction. NeoSelect™ – Natera’s algorithm to prioritize neoantigens – outperformed 25 established neoantigen prediction algorithms. In addition, NeoPredict™ – Natera’s algorithm to predict response to immunotherapy – has demonstrated more than a two-fold improvement in immunotherapy response hazard ratios compared with tumor mutational burden, the current clinical standard.

These AI models have significant utility for discovery of new drug targets, prediction of therapy response, and identification of new prognostic biomarkers. Since announcing this platform, Natera has seen substantial engagement from pharmaceutical partners, reflected in new data collaborations and growth in the data business, reinforcing the momentum behind this approach.

“Our vision is to build a computational foundation for biological intelligence,” said Matthew Rabinowitz, co-founder and executive chairman of Natera. “By combining Natera’s extensive AI-ready longitudinal data and machine learning with NVIDIA’s compute and software stacks, we can train at unprecedented scale. This collaboration enables AI systems that interpret biology and begin to reason across different data types, marking a meaningful step forward in personalized diagnostics and therapeutic insights.”

Natera will utilize several NVIDIA platforms under the collaboration, including: NVIDIA Parabricks for accelerating bioinformatics workflows; NVIDIA BioNeMo for optimizing large-scale model training; and NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit for building multi-agent AI systems designed for clinical and research use. Early engineering milestones show an average reduction of 75.7% in running time and 59.2% in cost using Parabricks for genomic analysis, and 45.5% gains in training speed by integrating NVIDIA Transformer Engine.

“AI is advancing every aspect of precision medicine, enhancing the speed and accuracy of biological discovery for better outcomes,” said Rory Kelleher, senior director, global head of business development, life sciences at NVIDIA. “Paired with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and advanced AI frameworks, Natera’s unique data and platform is helping to unlock better diagnostics, deeper biological insights, and personalized treatments.”

Natera’s global testing and research networks generate exceptionally large volumes of data points each year, providing the scale needed to train increasingly sophisticated multimodal AI models. Together with NVIDIA computing platforms, the companies aim to advance AI systems that deliver more accurate, data-driven insights across precision oncology, organ health and beyond.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are supported by more than 350 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado.

