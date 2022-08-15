Home Business Wire Napier Wins Aite-Novarica Group’s 2022 Impact Award for AML Innovation
Napier Wins Aite-Novarica Group’s 2022 Impact Award for AML Innovation

RegTech provider recognized as an industry leader in Best AML Transaction Monitoring Innovation category

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has today been recognized as an industry leader in ‘Best AML Transaction Monitoring Innovation’ by Aite-Novarica Group, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Financial Services industry. Napier was selected within a highly competitive category following a record number of entries in the 2022 Fraud & AML Impact Awards.

Since inception, Napier has pioneered a scalable, easily configurable, and user-friendly financial crime risk management platform that deploys AI alongside traditional big data technology. Trusted by over 200 customers around the globe, it allows organizations to enhance operational efficiencies and more effectively detect suspicious transaction activity. The transaction monitoring tool’s AI capabilities enables financial institutions to analyze historical data, including billions of transactions, in order to identify patterns of financial behavior and better predict or detect risks compared to legacy rules-based transaction monitoring systems.

“We’re honored to have our work in the financial crime risk management space recognized by an organization as reputable as Aite-Novarica Group,” said Julian Dixon, CEO of Napier. “We have built an exceptional team of individuals who excelled at organizations such as HSBC, Barclays and UBS. Their combined experience across the banking, technology and AI sectors has guided the development of our financial crime risk management platform, and recognitions such as this one would not be possible without each member of our team. I’m proud of the platform we have collectively built and am looking forward to continuing to offer our services to more financial institutions globally.”

Added Aidan Houlihan, Head of Americas at Napier, “The compliance industry is in the midst of a massive transformation, and it’s becoming clear that AI is an integral part of the next generation of transaction monitoring and helping financial institutions manage their risk more effectively. This award is a welcome recognition of the team behind the technology at Napier, whose dedication to innovation and fighting financial crime sets our platform apart.”

The 2022 Fraud & AML Impact Awards program identifies organizations and vendors with new and disruptive solutions and capabilities that counter escalating financial crime threats more effectively and efficiently. The awards will be presented during Aite-Novarica Group’s Fifth Annual Financial Crime Forum on September 18 and 19, 2022.

Winners were ultimately selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML, based on the following criteria:

  • Level of innovation
  • Competitive advantage
  • Market need
  • Financial crime risk mitigation
  • Impact on customer experience and operational efficiency
  • Integration and scalability
  • Future roadmap

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology specialist. Our intelligent compliance platform is transforming compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. All Napier products are built using cutting-edge technology, and the platform can be delivered via public cloud, private cloud or on premise.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

