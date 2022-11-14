Nanotronics Announces Opening of Munich Office

Investment in European Expansion to Support New Hires and Business Growth in Key Region

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Nanotronics is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Munich, Germany, led by Managing Director, Marius Fischer, who will report to Global CEO and cofounder, Dr. Matthew Putman. The new office will serve as a central European location for Applications Engineers and Sales Associates to consolidate operations and ensure the highest quality of service and support to the growing customer base in the region.

“Marius’ extensive regional experience managing customers and teams along with his expertise in quality control, semiconductor frontend process automation, and overall tech, will enable him to serve as the ideal office lead who will continue to work closely with U.S. counterparts,” said Matthew Putman. “It is critical for us to have solid support on the ground to meet demanding customer needs across Europe and the Middle East,” he continued. “We have more plans in the region and beyond and Munich is a great start.”

Nanotronics Munich will be located at GmbH Lohstr 24, Technopark II, Haus B (3. OG), 85445 Oberding, Germany.

The company will be exhibiting their unique inspection and security solutions at Booth C1.233 during SEMICON Europa in Munich on November 15-18, 2022. SEMICON Europa is the premiere event for electronics manufacturing bringing together influential participants from all stages of the electronics production process to discuss issues such as supply chain disruption, sustainability, and the most effective ways to build a responsible manufacturing future.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing. A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration, while eliminating laborious manual inspections.

Sales

Learn how you can partner with Nanotronics to implement advanced solutions to increase yields and expand capacity by contacting sales@nanotronics.co

Careers

Nanotronics seeking to staff the Munich location with intellectually curious, driven tech talent. https://nanotronics.co/careers/.

Contacts

Press inquiries

Jack Kerwin, Director of Strategy and Business Development



jkerwin@nanotronics.co

Cecilia McLaren, Marketing and Communications Associate



cmclaren@nanotronics.co