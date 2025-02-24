Nagomi Security Evolves: New Brand, New Capabilities, and a Clearer Path to Security Effectiveness

Expanded Platform Delivers Real-Time Security Insights, Exposes Hidden Gaps, and Helps Teams Prove What’s Working

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nagomi Security introduces its next evolution: a redefined brand, a fully rebuilt website, and expanded platform capabilities designed to help security teams take control of their defenses with real-time clarity. Nagomi is built on a simple but critical belief: security should work with the tools you already have. Now, with deeper insights and an enhanced user experience, security teams can measure, optimize, and strengthen their defenses—all in one place.

“Security leaders don’t need more complexity. They need confidence,” said Emanuel Salmona, Co-founder and CEO of Nagomi Security. “Nagomi eliminates the guesswork, helping teams focus on what actually reduces risk. This next step in our evolution ensures security isn’t just another line item—it’s a business advantage.”

That same focus on clarity and confidence is at the core of Nagomi’s rebrand. The refreshed logo and rebuilt website embody the company’s mission—helping security teams move from noise to results-driven intelligence.

The Nagomi Proactive Defense Platform, launched in April 2024, is trusted by Fortune 500 companies to unify security data across 50+ tools, providing teams with a real-time, centralized view of their security posture. Today’s updates take this even further, including:

Customizable Performance Dashboards – Surface key performance indicators and measure security program improvements over time.

New Control Framework Mapping – Align defenses with industry standards like CIS18 and NIST CSF, in addition to MITRE ATT&CK, to standardize security coverage and track program maturity.

Threat Technique Visibility – Identify gaps where existing tools aren’t providing protection, helping teams justify investments and close security blind spots.

Optimized Exposure Management – Dynamically select the right defensive plan based on priorities, whether addressing a specific program (e.g., identity, endpoint security) or a targeted threat campaign.

Accepted Risk Tracking – A dedicated view of all accepted risks, ensuring accountability and clarity on why specific risks were tolerated and where action is needed.

Vulnerability Funnel – Prioritize remediation by filtering vulnerabilities based on exploitability, exposure, missing endpoint detection, known threat campaigns, and other risk factors.

Nagomi isn’t just another dashboard. It’s a decision-making engine. While traditional security tools generate more alerts, Nagomi makes security measurable—turning fragmented data into a real-time map of what’s working, what’s vulnerable, and what actions will make the biggest impact.

Security is always changing. So is Nagomi. This evolution ensures security leaders don’t just react to threats—they stay ahead of them. To explore Nagomi’s latest capabilities and the vision behind its rebrand, read the full blog here.

About Nagomi Security

Nagomi automates the process of proving your security is actually working. Our platform unifies data across your assets, defenses, and threats to clearly illustrate your security program is both efficient and effective to key stakeholders. By maximizing existing investments, reducing threat exposure, and improving alignment, Nagomi is the only Proactive Defense Platform to turn cybersecurity from a technical cost center into a strategic business enabler.

