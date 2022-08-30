Nabis Partners With Equity Trade Network to Distribute BIPOC Brands in World’s Largest Cannabis Market

Partnership Between California’s No. 1 Licensed Cannabis Wholesaling Platform and Social Equity Leader Removes Hurdles, Expands Business Progress and Vigor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal cannabis market, today announced a partnership with Equity Trade Network, a California organization devoted to nurturing, spotlighting and promoting cannabis businesses led by people impacted by the War on Drugs. The collaboration eases brands’ entrance into California markets, adding scalability without additional costs.

“Logistics continue to serve as a bottleneck for brands, especially for small-business owners who lack access to private capital and other financial resources. With our extensive fulfillment footprint and wealth of data insights, Nabis can help Equity Trade Network businesses focus on vital efforts, like brand innovation, without getting bogged down by distribution challenges,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “Our goal is to make logistics turnkey for Equity Trade Network companies.”

The partnership further vaults California into a national leadership role on cannabis social equity issues. By eliminating barriers for BIPOC, LGBTQ and veteran-led brands, their products can instantly get onto dispensary shelves across the state. These brands can now seamlessly connect with dispensary decision makers eager to directly support social equity and diversity in cannabis.

In addition, the Equity Trade Network offers brands a certification mark that’s federally registered for businesses with at least 50% ownership stake of people marginalized by systemic policies designed to limit access and opportunity. To qualify, brands must show how their business model and network uplifts the greater goals of racial equity and diversity in cannabis. Certified brands include: California Rolls, Cloud 9, Dolo Rolling Co, Elefante, Headstash, KGB Reserve and SF Roots, along with others like Gift of Doja and Sanctuary Farms CA to come.

“When people buy these brands, they are supporting reinvestment into local communities and businesses, and voting with their dollars,” said Ramon Garcia, co-founder of Equity Trade Network. “This collaboration puts wind under the sails of so many outstanding and driven entrepreneurs from marginalized communities who still struggle due to failed policies that have stifled growth and success for too long.”

