N3XT Integrates with Fireblocks to Facilitate Seamless USD Payments Within Platform

The collaboration enables instant, programmable banking directly within the Fireblocks ecosystem

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N3XT, the blockchain-powered narrow bank built for instant, programmable B2B payments, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $5 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, to enable Fireblocks users to manage and transfer U.S. dollar (USD) payments directly within their existing workflow, eliminating the need for external banking portals or legacy payment systems.

The collaboration embeds N3XT's regulated, always-on USD banking infrastructure directly into the Fireblocks platform, creating a unified experience for institutions operating across traditional finance and digital asset environments. By integrating with Fireblocks, one of the most widely used platforms for institutional digital asset operations, N3XT reinforces its position as enterprise-ready banking infrastructure built to operate at scale in crypto-native environments.

N3XT users can simply select N3XT directly from a dropdown menu within Fireblocks and begin transacting immediately. Companies can initiate the onboarding process on N3XT’s website. The integration enables N3XT clients using Fireblocks to manage their risk parameters and wallets, and to embed USD payment options directly within the Fireblocks platform, creating a streamlined experience. N3XT is the first institution to enable USD payments within Fireblocks since Signet.

"Businesses increasingly expect money to move with the same speed, programmability, and reliability as modern digital systems," said Jeffrey Wallis, President and CEO of N3XT. "By integrating directly into Fireblocks, we're bringing regulated U.S. dollar banking into a platform institutions already trust and use. This builds crypto-native banking directly into a crypto-native platform."

“Fireblocks was built to support institutions operating across an increasingly complex financial landscape,” said Ran Goldi, SVP of Payments & Network at Fireblocks. “In this new era, treasury must be unified, seamless, and asset-agnostic. By teaming up with N3XT, we’re delivering exactly that—extending our platform to include U.S. dollar payment capabilities and giving customers a single, secure way to manage digital assets and fiat side by side.”

N3XT’s programmable banking capabilities enable institutions to automate payment flows and integrate U.S. dollar movements directly into their operational and treasury workflows, combining real-time settlement with flexible, API-driven controls. After today, N3XT users will be able to do this within the Fireblocks platform.

The N3XT-Fireblocks integration addresses a critical market gap in digital asset markets that have historically faced fragmented banking services, limited access to providers willing and able to support their business models, and complex or ill-suited requirements designed for legacy financial institutions. The integration delivers:

Instant Settlement: Real-time USD payments between Fireblocks network participants that settle immediately

Real-time USD payments between Fireblocks network participants that settle immediately Seamless Experience: Native visibility and movement of funds within the Fireblocks dashboard

Native visibility and movement of funds within the Fireblocks dashboard Reduced Risk: N3XT's full-reserve banking model holds deposits one-for-one in cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries

N3XT's full-reserve banking model holds deposits one-for-one in cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries Regulatory Compliance: Fully regulated banking infrastructure with blockchain-based architecture

The integration is available for existing N3XT clients. Fireblocks users can apply to join N3XT through N3XT’s website at www.n3xt.io, and, following standard approval processes, link their accounts to enable USD payments directly from their Fireblocks dashboard.

N3XT launched in December 2025 and facilitates USD payments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With instant settlement, the fully-regulated, blockchain-powered bank reduces credit risk and counterparty risk while freeing up working capital. Every dollar of deposits is backed one-to-one by cash or short-term U.S. treasuries.

About N3XT

N3XT is a 21st century bank built on blockchain technology that facilitates business-to-business, programmable payments in U.S. dollars instantaneously around the world, any hour of the day. We believe money should move as seamlessly as information, across any platform or border, transparently and without delay. Our mission is to liberate money by making payments programmable and immediate.

N3XT is advancing a new era of instant payments that empowers businesses to transact with confidence. With a long-term vision to modernize the financial system, we are building digital banking that is safe, easy and lightning fast.

For more information, visit www.n3xt.io

Media Contact:

media@n3xt.io