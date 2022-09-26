<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire N-iX Issues 2021-2022 Sustainability Report
Business Wire

N-iX Issues 2021-2022 Sustainability Report

di Business Wire

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-iX, a leading global software development service company, today released its 2021-2022 Sustainability Report. The report outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and highlights five impact areas:

People at N-iX:

N-iX unites 2,000 professionals across the globe. The company nourishes the culture of empathy and openness, diversity and fair working practices to make a positive impact across the organization and beyond.

Education:

For years, education has been the key focus of N-iX CSR activities. The company donated $140,000+ for education, funded 16 scholarships for talented students, and supported 75+ educational initiatives.

Community:

N-iX is an active member of tech and business associations that share the common goal of developing and strengthening the IT industry.

In 2021 and 2022 the company supported 30+ tech events.

COVID-19 Response:

N-iX joined the global response to COVID-19 and donated over $115,000 to different causes, organized vaccination for its specialists and their families, and supplied 2,200+ units of medical equipment for healthcare workers.

N-iX support of Ukraine:

Since day one of the unprovoked russian attack on Ukraine, N-iX has focused on evacuating its people from the affected territories and helping the Ukrainians suffering from the war. The company donated $1,270,000+ to support Ukraine.

“For over two decades, we’ve pursued our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of our clients, our people, and our society by leveraging technology and innovation,” comments Andrew Pavliv, N-iX Founder and CEO. “We’ve continuously supported educational initiatives and NGOs, contributed to the development of the local tech sector, played our part in the global COVID-19 response, and most recently stood with Ukraine in its fight for peace. We are determined to further broaden and deepen our impact, uniting like-minded people and contributing to the causes that shape a brighter future for all.”

Read N-iX CSR report here.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, IT outsourcing company N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

Contacts

Olena Yakymchuk

oyakymchuk@n-ix.com

Articoli correlati

ASTELLA and ASTRI Collaborate with 5G Industry Leaders to Showcase mmWave 5G Integrated Small Cells at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astella Technologies Limited (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate...
Continua a leggere

Boomi Appoints Mark Fields to Its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
After recently appointing to its board Larry Quinlan, former CIO of Deloitte, Boomi adds former CEO of Ford Motor...
Continua a leggere

Physicians Committee’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Company Neuralink Reveals Existence of Hundreds of Photos of Monkeys Used in Painful Experiments

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of an ongoing public records lawsuit by a national doctors group, the University of California,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ASTELLA and ASTRI Collaborate with 5G Industry Leaders to Showcase mmWave 5G Integrated Small...

Business Wire