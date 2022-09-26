N-iX Issues 2021-2022 Sustainability Report

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-iX, a leading global software development service company, today released its 2021-2022 Sustainability Report. The report outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and highlights five impact areas:

People at N-iX:

N-iX unites 2,000 professionals across the globe. The company nourishes the culture of empathy and openness, diversity and fair working practices to make a positive impact across the organization and beyond.

Education:

For years, education has been the key focus of N-iX CSR activities. The company donated $140,000+ for education, funded 16 scholarships for talented students, and supported 75+ educational initiatives.

Community:

N-iX is an active member of tech and business associations that share the common goal of developing and strengthening the IT industry.

In 2021 and 2022 the company supported 30+ tech events.

COVID-19 Response:

N-iX joined the global response to COVID-19 and donated over $115,000 to different causes, organized vaccination for its specialists and their families, and supplied 2,200+ units of medical equipment for healthcare workers.

N-iX support of Ukraine:

Since day one of the unprovoked russian attack on Ukraine, N-iX has focused on evacuating its people from the affected territories and helping the Ukrainians suffering from the war. The company donated $1,270,000+ to support Ukraine.

“For over two decades, we’ve pursued our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of our clients, our people, and our society by leveraging technology and innovation,” comments Andrew Pavliv, N-iX Founder and CEO. “We’ve continuously supported educational initiatives and NGOs, contributed to the development of the local tech sector, played our part in the global COVID-19 response, and most recently stood with Ukraine in its fight for peace. We are determined to further broaden and deepen our impact, uniting like-minded people and contributing to the causes that shape a brighter future for all.”

Read N-iX CSR report here.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, IT outsourcing company N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

