N-able to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, announced that President and CEO, John Pagliuca, and EVP and CFO, Tim O’Brien, will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

  • 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conference – Management is scheduled for a Fireside Chat at 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A live webcast of the virtual Fireside Chat will be available on N-able’s Investor Relations website at investors.n-able.com.
  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference – Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on November 16, 2022, in New York.
  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference – Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on November 29 and November 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ.

For additional information or to request a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the respective conference organizers.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2022 N-able, Inc. All rights reserved.

Source: N-able, Inc.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investors:
Tim O’Brien

ir@n-able.com

Media:
Kim Cecchini

Phone: 919.957.5019

pr@n-able.com

