N-able Appoints Patrick Pulvermueller to Board of Directors

Appointment expands board’s strategic depth as the company accelerates cyber resilience innovation

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able (NYSE: NABL), a global software company delivering an end-to-end cyber resilience platform, today announced the appointment of Patrick Pulvermueller as a member of the board of directors. Pulvermueller joins N-able as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate its mission to empower organizations to stay secure and resilient in business.

Pulvermueller brings decades of experience in technology leadership and cybersecurity and is the founder and managing director of Redsalt GmbH and affiliated companies. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Acronis, a global cyber protection company, and held various executive roles at GoDaddy, a domain and web hosting organization. Pulvermueller holds an MBA from the Open University.

“I’m honored to join the N-able Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company. What stood out to me about N-able, is its relentless focus on security-driven innovation, technology, and customer support,” stated Patrick Pulvermueller. “Cybersecurity is at the heart of business resilience, and the approach by N-able goes beyond protection; it equips businesses to thrive in a digital-first world. I’m excited to collaborate with the members of the board to help shape strategies that deliver lasting business impact.”

As N-able continues to expand its cybersecurity footprint and deliver advanced business resilience solutions, N-able believes Pulvermueller’s expertise in cybersecurity leadership will provide a valuable perspective as the company shapes its future and explores new opportunities.

“Patrick’s proven track record in leading global security technology companies and his deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape make him an invaluable addition to our board,” said John Pagliuca, Chief Executive Officer, N-able. “His insights will help us accelerate innovation and ensure we continue to deliver solutions that protect organizations’ most critical assets across the entire threat lifecycle – before, during, and after an attack, to deliver that true business resilience.”

The N-able board is comprised of recognized leaders in tech, operations, M&A, and security. More information about the board of directors at N-able is available on the investor relations page: https://investors.n-able.com/governance/board-of-directors/.

About N‑able

At N‑able, our mission is to protect businesses against evolving cyberthreats with an end-to-end cyber resilience platform to manage, secure, and recover. Our scalable technology infrastructure includes AI-powered capabilities, market-leading third-party integrations, and the flexibility to employ technologies of choice—to transform workflows and deliver critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach combines our products with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower our customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able.com

© 2026 N‑able Solutions ULC and N‑able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N‑able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N‑able Solutions ULC and N‑able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

Krystal Rennie

Krystal.Rennie@n-able.com