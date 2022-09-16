MyyShop Sponsors Themed Cruise Boat Party Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation to Celebrate Generation Z and Social Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carnival–MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, sponsors the Yves Klein Blue Themed Cruise Boat Party in New York. Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation (OSSC), more than one thousand guests, including overseas students and social influencers attended the Yves Klein-themed cruise party in New York on September 10, wearing ultramarine blue, painted a unique attraction on the water.

“MyyShop aims to lower the barrier of cross-border e-commerce business operations through a comprehensive suite of digital solutions. Whether they are a merchant, social influencer, content creator, micro trader, or individual business owner, our goal is to help people seize the rising opportunities of social commerce around the world,” said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. “Generation Z group is leading the future, we’re delighted to sponsor the OSSC Themed Cruise Boat Party in New York, showcasing the “youthful, distinctive, credible, and appealing” image of MyyShop and its pathfinder and pioneer spirit to overseas students and social influencers in New York.”

Social media and e-commerce convergence trends bring growth opportunity for both brands and individuals. According to a report from Insider Intelligence, the U.S. retail social commerce sales will rise by 24.9% to $45.74 billion in 2022. Insider Intelligence projects social commerce sales will reach $79.64 billion in the U.S. by 2025.

Millennials and Gen Zers, who are more familiar with and motivated by influencer content, increasingly engage with social commerce more often, they are more likely to purchase from people they trust and influencers they wish to support. However, while influencers have the demands, many lack the knowledge to start and run an e-commerce business or access matching products. MyyShop provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, from matching product discovery, omni-channel marketing services, livestream commerce tutorials, to smart logistics services, allowing influencers to turn social power into good business.

Less than two years after launching, MyyShop currently boasts more than 2.26 million products and works with more than 110,000 online influencers worldwide. In the first quarter of 2022, the number of active users on MyyShop has achieved year-on-year growth of 76.3%, while the number of paid users on MyyShop has achieved a year-on-year increase of 65.6%. After hovering between 52% and 54% from 2017 to 2020, the global mobile phone online traffic share began trending back up during the pandemic period and currently sits at around 59%, according to data from StatCounter.

Furthermore, most statistics regarding mobile phone usage compare the number of website visits from computers versus mobile devices. However, because users now spend most of their online time within single-app ecosystems, namely Instagram and TikTok, those statistics likely understate the influence of mobile-based social apps in young people’s lives. According to a Qustodio report in 2020 on children’s digital habits, TikTok was not only the most popular social media app among kids, it was also the app they used the longest – 75 mins/day globally, up nearly 100% from 2019.

For social shopping, the entire buying experience takes place on social media, from discovery to checkout. The process involves receiving recommendations, reviews, or deals from one’s connections, including both major and micro influencers.

MyyShop pioneered the market by offering a comprehensive suite of digital solutions. This includes MyyShop VIP, a short video analytics tool and the social commerce site builder powered by AI and big data technology that helps users stay on top of popular social media trends as well as efficiently select and advertise the best matching products. And Linkmyy, an end-to-end livestreaming commerce and e-learning platform that offers live streaming online courses and step-by-step tutorials. The integrated cross-border marketing service platform MyyAffiliate, also provides a wide variety of marketing products and tailor-made solutions, from influencer affiliate marketing to “One-Click” omnichannel ad placement. Finally, DHLink, the cross-border smart logistics platform, offers direct shipment, full-chain logistics fulfillment service, and a global warehouse network.

“Our goal is to empower our partnering influencers and content creators to surpass $1 billion USD in GMV in the next three years, and also reach more than 1 million active users” explained Diane Wang.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their own online stores as direct sellers, turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

