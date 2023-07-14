Mythical Announces Third Annual Good Mythical Evening Ticketed Livestream Event, Adds New Alamo Drafthouse Theatrical Partnership

The R-rated “Good Mythical Morning” spinoff event will stream live on Thursday, August 24th at 7pm Pacific; exclusive pre-sale begins Friday July 14th and general on-sale begins Monday July 17th

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creatoreconomy–Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment studio announced today the return of its ticketed livestream event Good Mythical Evening, an R-rated spinoff of their immensely popular and long-running YouTube series Good Mythical Morning. This third annual broadcast will go live Thursday, August 24th at 7pm PT/10pm ET. This year, in a first for Creator-led programming, Mythical will partner with Alamo Drafthouse to offer fans an exclusive in-theater Good Mythical Evening viewing experience at 9 select Alamo Drafthouse locations across the US.





Mythical has selected Kiswe as its partner for this year’s livestream powering both the main event and aftershow. Mythical will also offer a live pre-show to members of the Mythical Society, a subscription-based community for Mythical fans. Following the livestream, Good Mythical Evening will be available to view via video-on-demand rental, also through Kiswe, from Friday August, 25th through Tuesday September, 5th.

The theme of this year’s Good Mythical Evening is “Pain or Pleasure: You Decide!” Fans will be able to participate in the event from wherever they’re watching and vote in real time on the painful or pleasurable choices Rhett & Link must endure (or enjoy) all night long.

General ticket on-sale will begin Monday, July 17th and a pre-sale available to Mythical Society members only will begin Friday July 14th, with tickets starting at $21.99. For further event and ticketing information, please visit goodmythicalevening.com.

Good Mythical Evening is a tremendously popular and highly anticipated event for Mythical. The inaugural Good Mythical Evening livestream in 2021 sold over 70,000 tickets, followed by over 83,000 tickets the following year. The 2022 livestream reached the #2 trending spot on Twitter in the United States, and #7 worldwide for most of the evening it aired. The continued success of the event, adding in new creative wrinkles and the unprecedented theatrical partnership with Alamo Drafthouse, illustrate Mythical’s ability to successfully push the boundaries of YouTube and expand the reach of Creator-led entertainment.

Good Mythical Morning won ‘Show of the Year’ at the 2019 & 2022 Streamy Awards and is the most-watched daily show on the internet. The long-running show, established in 2012, boasts 18 million subscribers, 70+ million average monthly views, and a core 18-34-year-old demo. To date, Mythical has generated over 11.2 billion views across its portfolio of YouTube channels.

About Mythical

Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company’s owned and operated YouTube channels have amassed 31 million subscribers and 12 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok and Twitter exceeds 23 million. Rhett & Link host the internet’s most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 11th year, among an array of digital-first comedy, variety, culinary, and gaming shows that draw audiences comparable to their peers in broadcast and cable TV. In 2019, Mythical completed the first significant M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand — one of Internet media’s largest and longest-running enterprises. Smosh was subsequently sold to founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox in 2023, with Mythical remaining a minority investor. Mythical is entirely independent and self-financed.

Website: mythical.com



Instagram: @Mythical | @RhettMC | @LinkNeal | @MythicalKitchen | @MythicalChefJosh | @MythicalStore



Facebook: @GoodMythicalMorning | @MythicalKitchen



Twitter: @Mythical | @RhettMC | @LinkNeal | @MythicalChef | @MythicalStore



YouTube: /goodmythicalmorning | /mythicalkitchen | /goodmythicalmore | /earbiscuits

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that helps partners fully monetize their content. Trusted by the world’s biggest entertainment and sports brands, Kiswe allows customers to seamlessly customize content for specific audiences, distribute content live or on-demand to their audience with branded ticketing and event websites, and create interactive, direct-to-fan experiences.

About Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, celebrating its 25th anniversary, was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-five years later, with 37 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover’s oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned genre film festival dubbed “The Geek Telluride” by Variety featuring independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with eight new theaters announced for this year and beyond.

