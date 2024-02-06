Myoung Cha Joins Verily as Chief Product Officer

Former Carbon Health and Apple executive brings extensive experience developing technologies to advance clinical and virtual care models

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, today announced the appointment of Myoung Cha as Chief Product Officer. Cha will join Verily’s leadership team to lead strategy and development across the company’s care (Verily Onduo), research (Verily Viewpoint), and products (Verily Numetric) portfolio as the company furthers its precision health strategy.





Cha brings more than two decades of experience building and implementing innovative technology solutions to advance clinical research, transform patient experiences, and deliver more personalized care. Cha joins Verily from Carbon Health where he served as President and Chief Strategy Officer. In that role, he was responsible for the primary care, virtual care, and mental health service lines and led market access and health system partnerships. He also built and led cross-functional product, engineering, design, clinical, and operations teams to deliver novel primary care models and build new technology-enabled programs and capabilities.

“ Myoung is a distinguished product leader whose proven ability to leverage integrated hardware, software, and clinical care supports our vision for driving precision health,” said Stephen Gillett, Chief Executive Officer at Verily. “ His experience working and collaborating with some of the most esteemed companies in the healthcare sector will be a tremendous asset to Verily in our next phase of growth.”

Prior to Carbon Health, Cha was Head of Health Strategic Initiatives at Apple leading the development and launch of several health engagement technologies focused on improving the health and wellbeing for consumers around the globe, including mobile applications for Apple Watch. Cha also led research studies with leading healthcare organizations, including on atrial fibrillation and early detection of stroke using Apple Watch, and co-developed exposure notification technology with Google to support the COVID-19 pandemic response. Prior to Apple, he was a Partner at McKinsey & Co where he led McKinsey’s Global Healthcare Strategy & Privacy Equity practices.

“ What excites me about Verily is the unique opportunity we have to advance precision health with the company’s diverse combination of talent, technology, and capabilities,” said Myoung Cha. “ Verily’s approach to close the gap between research and care will not only accelerate novel therapies but also generate more robust evidence, resulting in earlier detection and more proactive management of health conditions.”

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and health financing to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

