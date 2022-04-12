Home Business Wire MV Index Solutions (MVIS) Launches the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing...
Business Wire

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) Launches the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index

di Business Wire

Designed to measure the performance of the robotics, 3D printing, and computer aided design segments

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D).

The BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D) tracks the performance of the global robotics, industrial automation and 3D printing segments. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from Robots or manufacturing automation equipment, computer aided design software (CAD), or additive manufacturing (3D printing) systems or related materials and software.

It is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D)
Number of Components: 56

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions – www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 34.09 billion in assets under management (as of 12 April 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

Contacts

Media
Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com

Articoli correlati

Nucleus Research Releases 2022 CRM Technology Value Matrix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Salesforce falls out of the leader quadrant as CRM market turns to usability and rapid ROI. MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer relationship management...
Continua a leggere

Capgemini positioned as a Leader by Everest Group for Platforms IT Services in Banking and Financial Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for...
Continua a leggere

Comcast’s Effectv Taps Comscore for Local TV Measurement Currency

Business Wire Business Wire -
The agreement offers Effectv’s advertiser clients choice in their selection of a measurement currency platform. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Mavenir e Aspire Technology accelerano il collaudo di radio conformi agli standard O-RAN...

Business Wire