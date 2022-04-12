MV Index Solutions (MVIS) Launches the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index

Designed to measure the performance of the robotics, 3D printing, and computer aided design segments

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D).

The BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D) tracks the performance of the global robotics, industrial automation and 3D printing segments. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from Robots or manufacturing automation equipment, computer aided design software (CAD), or additive manufacturing (3D printing) systems or related materials and software.

It is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features



BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index (ticker: BRB3D)

Number of Components: 56



Base Date: 31 December 2015



Base Value: 100

About MV Index Solutions – www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 34.09 billion in assets under management (as of 12 April 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

