Mutualink to Host the Connecticut School Safety Symposium on March 2

School Safety Experts, Law Enforcement and Educators to gather in New Haven to discuss the psychology of mass shootings and how to make classrooms safer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connecticutschools–Mutualink, a leading provider of security and safety solutions for schools, in cooperation with the Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association and the Dr. Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science, is pleased to announce the Connecticut School Safety Symposium. The symposium is aimed at bringing law enforcement, school administrators and school safety experts together to discuss school violence and innovative technology that can enhance safety at school.





Currently, the state offers the Multi-Media School Security Grant Program to enhance school safety at public schools. This event will raise awareness of life-saving technology available to public and nonpublic schools through these grants as well as feature presentations on technical and non-technical topics related to school safety, including mental health, psychology, and the profile behind mass violence in schools.

The event will take place on March 2, 2023 from 8:30 am to 3 pm at the Student Center at Southern Connecticut State University.

The day-long event includes presentations by leading experts in the field of active shooter response, cyber security, and critical infrastructure.

Panelists include:

Dr. Henry Lee, Professor at the University of New Haven

Dr. Peter Langman, Psychologist and Author

Dr. Leigh Wall, Former Superintendent of Sante

Chief Christopher Vanghele, Plainville Chief of Police

This symposium is a free event and attendees are required to register. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided. Members of the media are invited to attend the event and cover it. Please RSVP by February 28, 2023 to Jane Beup at jbeup@mutualink.net to confirm your attendance.

To register, go to www.mutualink.net/CTSymposium.

About Mutualink, Inc.: Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia network that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video, and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

About Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association: The Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association is a professional association representing the chief law enforcement officers of Connecticut’s cities and towns.

About Dr. Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science: The Dr. Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science is a leading forensic science research and education institution, named after its founder, Dr. Henry C. Lee, a renowned forensic scientist.

