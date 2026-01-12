Multiply Labs to Bring “Physical AI” Robotics Technology to Advanced Biomanufacturing With NVIDIA

By integrating NVIDIA’s digital twins, foundation models, and perception AI, Multiply Labs is pioneering a new era of robotic biomanufacturing systems designed to scale the next-generation of life-changing cell and gene therapies.

Multiply Labs, a leader in robotic biomanufacturing, today announced a landmark milestone in its mission to scale production of cell and gene therapies; The company is now leveraging NVIDIA's open Isaac and GR00T technologies including advanced robotics simulation and perception, marking a turning point for an industry that has historically relied on manual, "artisanal" processes.

Cell and gene therapies are life-changing treatments that hold the potential to address cancer and autoimmune diseases, but manufacturing remains difficult to scale with time-intensive processes and variability that can impact throughput and cost. Multiply Labs is developing robotics-first biomanufacturing systems intended to bring greater consistency, traceability, and operational efficiency to advanced therapy production—so personalized treatments can be more broadly accessible.

Multiply Labs’ systems use four robotic arms operating in parallel to maximize output in existing facilities, targeting up to 100x more patient doses per square foot of cleanroom space compared to traditional manual processes.

To accelerate development, Multiply Labs’ integration of NVIDIA robotics and AI infrastructure covers three core areas:

Digital biomanufacturing twins



Multiply Labs is building high-fidelity robotic digital twins with NVIDIA Isaac Sim to simulate new hardware, test automation strategies, and perform software-in-the-loop validation before deploying to physical systems. This approach is designed to reduce trial-and-error time on robotic systems, increasing confidence in changes prior to on-site execution.

Training and generalizing manipulation skills with foundation models



Multiply Labs is exploring how NVIDIA Isaac GR00T open robot foundation models can learn manipulation behaviors relevant to biomanufacturing—targeting tasks that require robust material handling, general assembly, and adaptation to real-world variability.

Perception pipelines to convert expert demonstrations into training data



Multiply Labs is building perception workflows with NVIDIA FoundationPose and NVIDIA FoundationStereo to learn advanced biomanufacturing steps from expert demonstrations, targeting non-intrusive data collection methods so scientists can perform at their best in true GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) environments.

“Advanced biomanufacturing is one of the highest value applications for robots. That puts us in a fortunate position to be able to invest in the most cutting-edge robotic technologies that exist,” said Fred Parietti, co-founder and CEO at Multiply Labs. “By combining our robotic approach to biomanufacturing with NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art simulation, perception, and foundation model technologies, we accelerate development and unlock the next level of scalability for hardware and software systems, driving our robots towards broader patient impact.”

“Advanced biomanufacturing is a powerful frontier for physical AI, where robotics and AI can help scale the manufacturing of therapies that can help patients across the world,” said Stacie Calad-Thomson, North America Business Development Lead, Healthcare and Life Sciences, NVIDIA. “Multiply Labs, leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure, is helping accelerate biomanufacturing automation designed to increase reliability and scalability for advanced therapies—and translate advances in physical AI into meaningful patient impact.”

NVIDIA AI infrastructure used by Multiply Labs:

NVIDIA Isaac Sim - digital twins, simulation

- digital twins, simulation NVIDIA GR00T - general manipulation research and experimentation

- general manipulation research and experimentation FoundationPose - object pose estimation/tracking

- object pose estimation/tracking FoundationStereo - depth/stereo perception workflows

Video demonstrations:

Digital Biomanufacturing Twin - Isaac Sim: - https://youtu.be/-6I9CvHhIQ0

- https://youtu.be/-6I9CvHhIQ0 Robotic Manipulation R&D - GR00T / Isaac robotics workflows: - https://youtu.be/KI7uRJUm6xg

- https://youtu.be/KI7uRJUm6xg Perception Demo: FoundationPose + FoundationStereo workflow : - https://youtu.be/rnAIPHxh6Zo

Download images and video: Here

