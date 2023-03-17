Mujin Launches TruckBot, an Autonomous Solution for Unloading Trailers and Shipping Containers

The autonomous robot can unload up to 1,000 cases per hour, solving a major bottleneck in supply chain operations, and will be showcased at ProMat 2023.





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mujin, a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions, has announced the launch of TruckBot, a cutting-edge robot designed for truck and shipping container unloading. The robot will make its debut at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, where visitors can witness its capabilities in Mujin’s exhibit.

Able to unload up to 1,000 cases per hour, TruckBot is a robot with an unconventional form, built specifically to address the challenges presented by the unloading process of floor-loaded trailers and containers employed at most warehouses and distribution centers.

“TruckBot is a game-changer for warehouses looking to streamline their operations and reduce costs,” said Ross Diankov, CEO of Mujin. “The dock door is the largest bottleneck in our supply chain and unloading trailers is back-breaking work. TruckBot will improve safety and effectiveness for warehouses across the globe while unlocking the possibility for true fully-autonomous operations.”

TruckBot was designed to attach to standard telescoping conveyors found at many existing loading docks. It reaches up to 52 feet into the truck trailer or shipping container and can handle boxes weighing up to 50 lbs, including containers with packing complexities and Mixed SKU loads.

TruckBot is powered by the MujinController, a state-of-the-art robotics platform that enables it to work autonomously, planning the most efficient paths and movements while minimizing idle time and maximizing productivity.

“The MujinController software is what makes TruckBot truly special,” says Diankov. “It enables the robot to operate independently, without the need for manual intervention or oversight, and to make smart decisions about how to optimize its movements and picking strategies.”

In Mujin’s exhibit at ProMat, TruckBot will be working in collaboration with a Mujin palletizing robot to sort the cases to pallets for storage. Autonomous vehicles will then transport the pallets back to a depalletizing location to reset the cycle.

“TruckBot is the game-changer that the industry has been waiting for,” said Diankov. “It is a solution we have been developing for over six years, and we are excited to bring this innovative product to ProMat 2023 and showcase its abilities to the world.”

ProMat 2023, one of the largest material handling and supply chain trade shows in North America, will take place from March 20th to 23rd at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visit Mujin’s booth, #N7568, to learn more about TruckBot and see it in action.

Watch video of TruckBot: https://youtu.be/JY142Z7rNFQ

About Mujin

Mujin, a robotics technology company, develops “machine intelligent” robot controllers that are designed as a common platform for industrial and collaborative robots specializing in logistics and other pick-and-place applications. Launched in Tokyo in 2011 with offices in China and operating in the United States at Mujin Corp., Mujin works with many of the world’s largest companies to make material handling applications easier to deploy, more accurate and less costly. The company’s flagship product, the MujinController, uses machine intelligence technology to give robotic systems real-time decision-making ability that enables truly autonomous, reliable and production-capable robot applications. For more information, visit http://www.mujin-corp.com

