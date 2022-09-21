MTN Nigeria Launches Metamorphose, Powered by Tecnotree

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, the global leader of Digital Business Support Systems, announced its partnership with MTN Nigeria on a new initiative – Metamorphose. MTN Metamorphose is a transformation program to enhance the company’s digital presence for consumers and enterprises powered by Tecnotree’s digital suite.

This initiative will transform MTN’s business and digital processes with a strategic approach to people and technology. The program’s objective is to adapt to customer needs, improve customer experience, and become the enabler of digital life through tailored customer-centric offerings.

Tecnotree’s flagship digital stack is open, inclusive, dynamic, and 5G-ready. It has AI/ML capabilities and cloud extensibility that have transformed applications and services beyond connectivity. It conforms to TM Forum Open API standards with reduced Opex, which makes it easy to quickly deploy innovative and personalized multi-experiences in response to market demand. A catalog-driven approach supports the launch of new bundles in days instead of months, converting ecosystems partners into instant revenue generators across health, education, gaming, and esports.

MTN Metamorphose – powered by Tecnotree is an automation-driven solution that will enable dynamic and improved user experience, enhanced 360-degree customer view, will modify existing workflows, improve the productivity of the workforce through personalized dashboards, and will provide omnichannel engagement & user journey optimization, with improved order management.

Commenting on the project, Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer at MTN Nigeria, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tecnotree as they play a vital role in modernizing our digital infrastructure, enabling us to offer personalised and customisable experiences to our customers and enterprises. Through this initiative, our pro-active vision is to build stronger relationships with our customers and help them reach new heights in this digital era. We are confident that this partnership is the beginning of a great journey, which will lead us to create a strong positive impact.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation said, “We are proud to have been chosen by MTN Nigeria for this innovative program, as we take another step forward to bring together world-class solutions and create operational excellence. The strong collaboration with MTN Nigeria team will steer us towards digital relevance, keeping in mind new customer demands. Metamorphose – powered by Tecnotree, will focus on total customer experience management, creating new digital engagement and multi-experiences, thus laying the critical foundation to capture customer sentiment and focus on customer delight. The project will further help us continue playing a leading role in supporting our customers by transforming applications and services with an open, inclusive, and dynamic 5G-ready digital stack.”

