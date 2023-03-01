<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MSCI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; Publishes Investor Presentation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that members of management will participate in the following investor events:

  • Andy Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer, at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023 including a fireside chat that will begin at 1:05 PM Eastern Time
  • Eric Moen, Head of ESG & Climate at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Conference on March 8, 2023, including a keynote session titled “The Future of Sustainable Finance and ESG Investing” that will begin at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
  • Tia Counts, Chief Responsibility and Diversity Officer at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference 2023 on March 9, 2023, including a fireside chat that will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
  • Jigar Thakkar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering, in a Group Investor meeting organized by RBC Capital Markets on March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

A webcast and replay of these events will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.

Separately, the Company also published an investor presentation for investors on its Investor Relations homepage, ir.msci.com, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Company’s management may use this presentation during meetings with investors and analysts.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Contacts

MSCI Inc. Contacts
Investor Inquiries
jeremy.ulan@msci.com
Jeremy Ulan +1 646 778 4184
jisoo.suh@msci.com
Jisoo Suh +1 917 825 7111

Media Inquiries
PR@msci.com
Sam Wang +1 212 804 5244

Melanie Blanco +1 212 981 1049

