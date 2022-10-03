Movius to Exhibit at 2022 World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam

Company will Showcase AI-powered Solutions for the Aviation Industry, October 4-6 at the RAI Exhibition Center in Booth 12-S96 in The Start-Up Village

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movius, a provider of trusted, secure, work-from-anywhere, AI-powered solutions for mobile voice, text, and social messaging including WhatsApp, has been invited to exhibit at the 2022 World Aviation Festival, October 4-6, at the RAI Exhibition Center in Amsterdam.

Movius will showcase a full suite of AI-powered solutions for improving air passenger customer experience and safety, while increasing overall efficiency for aviation operators.

“We are honored to have been invited to this year’s World Aviation Festival. Our team has worked diligently to customize many of our patented AI and secure communication technologies to solve for multiple industry pain points,” said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius.

Movius has seen rapid growth this year, largely due to the success of its flagship AI-powered mobile application, MultiLine™, which allows users to install a second, dedicated business line to any smartphone and communicate securely with clients across multiple channels. MultiLine is currently in use by businesses of all sizes in many industries, including many tier one global banks.

For further information, contact John Rarrick at john.rarrick@movius.ai. To learn more about Movius, visit Movius.ai.

ABOUT MOVIUS

Movius is a leader in secure mobile communications that powers the work-from-anywhere world. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Leading banks and enterprises around the world use the company’s AI-powered, unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Movius has offices around the world and works with leading global partners, including T-Mobile US, BlackBerry, BT Global, SingTel, China Telecom, Computacenter, Cisco, Telefonica and IBM. To learn more about Movius, or their products and solutions, visit www.movius.ai.

