Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 14, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/. In addition, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time.

Dial-in and Webcast Information



Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. ET



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597941&tp_key=ef82d2e391

Telephone Replay



Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671



Replay Expiration: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET



Access ID: 13736361



Telephone Replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA



Senior Managing Director



Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



Brian@haydenir.com