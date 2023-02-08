Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 14, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/. In addition, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time.
Dial-in and Webcast Information
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. ET
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597941&tp_key=ef82d2e391
Telephone Replay
Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay Expiration: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET
Access ID: 13736361
Telephone Replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.
About Moving iMage Technologies
MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.
Contacts
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com