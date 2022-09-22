Moving iMage Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings on September 23, 2022

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ–Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 23, 2022.

The earnings release will be posted on the Moving iMage Technologies investor relations website (https://investors.movingimagetech.com/).

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real-time.

Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Webcast Date/Time: Friday September 23, 2022, 11:00 AM ET



Webcast Location: https://investors.movingimagetech.com/

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921



Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671



Replay Pin Number: 13732931



Replay Start: Friday September 23, 2022, 2:00 PM ET



Replay Expiry: Friday October 7, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA



Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



Brian@haydenir.com

Investor.relations@movingimagetech.com